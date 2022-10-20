Cole Baerlocher wraps up his year as National FFA president next week, marking the end of a non-stop year of meetings with members across the U.S.
A native of Colfax, he’s the first Washington FFA member to hold the National FFA’s highest office and the fifth from the state to become a national officer. He was the Washington state president in 2020-2021.
Baerlocher’s term will come to an end during the organization’s national convention Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis, Ind.
Baerlocher has put students first, said Abbie DeMeerleer, former Washington FFA executive director.
“While that’s the goal, living it can be tricky,” DeMeerleer said. “And yet, he’s made it the heartbeat of what he’s done.”
Baerlocher’s mother, Melissa, is a nurse and father, Corey, is a teacher.
His uncle and aunt, Nathan and Jessica Moore, are FFA advisors in Oakesdale, Wash.
“I truly believe that Cole is the epitome of a leader,” Nathan Moore said. “He is the kind of student and member that any agriculture teacher and FFA advisor dreams to have. ... You can never underestimate this young man, because his potential is unlimited.”
“He has embraced the position wholeheartedly and put so much of himself into this role because he wanted to make a difference in the organization,” Jessica Moore said. ”You cannot take the leadership qualities out of him, he is revitalized by mentoring younger members.”
Baerlocher spoke with the Capital Press by phone July 1 from Syracuse, N.Y., during a rare day off. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How busy are you as national FFA president?
Baerlocher: Very, very busy. So far it’s been one of the craziest years of my life. Trying to call my mom is hard sometimes, trying to find time to do that just because they keep me busy. But I love it. ...
This stretch, for example ... I’ve been gone since May 29 and I’ll be traveling until Aug. 21. I was in six states in June. Four of those were conventions.
It is so busy and crazy, and I love it. I’m not somebody who likes to slow down, I like to be on the go.
I look at this job as pretty much 24-7, and that’s the way I like it. Every now and then I’ll get a down day, like today.
I was just at a summer alumni camp in Oklahoma. ... They kept me and the other small group leaders very busy there. We were up until midnight working on content, to be up at 6:30 the next day to greet students. The thing I loved is not a single one of us ever complained about being tired. We were excited to be there, ready to be there, ready to do our job.
I think that’s the sort of mindset it takes to be a national officer. You’re willing to put in long nights and early mornings, but you never let that catch you or interfere in the role you’re serving. There’s students out there who need to see you at your best. ...
The moms in our readership will want to know: You’re taking care of yourself while you’re so busy?
Baerlocher: Yes, yes I am. I take a lot of pride in the work that I do, I know that it’s to the best of my ability, but when I have a gap in my schedule, I make sure to utilize that as much as possible to sleep in, to eat good food, to drink lots and lots and lots of water and also kind of refill my cup a little bit. I’m doing my laundry today but before you called me, I was watching the new episodes of “Stranger Things.”
I think this year’s just taught me a lot about, even if it’s 15 minutes, you have to go sit in a corner and just take a deep breath. It’s OK to have time throughout the day for yourself to just recoup and refill. When you take that time for yourself, you serve the students better. ...
Do you get much time to talk with FFA members one-on-one?
Baerlocher: Whenever I’m at a convention, I always try my best to go out to dinner with a chapter to spend time with and converse with those members.
Like in Louisiana, one of the coolest experiences of my life, I went with a chapter to dinner at a little, kind of a hole in the wall Cajun-style restaurant. ... They had a crawfish boil. When they brought out the crawfish, the students sitting around the table said, “All right, Cole, we’re not going to tell you how to eat it. You just eat it how you think you would.” And everybody was laughing at me, but it was great. ... They helped me and I got pretty good at eating crawfish that night.
That’s probably the highlight of my job, is the students and the members, because I was in that position once, too. ... I just want to connect with students, hear their stories, hear their backgrounds. ...
How was it returning to Washington for the state convention?
Baerlocher: It was a blast. I was very excited to be home, I got to reunite with some of my state officer teammates, they’re some of my favorite people.
It was really cool just to see the members and students I had done chapter visits with, and to reconnect with them. ... Like, I did a chapter visit with the Deer Park FFA chapter. That was actually my first time facilitating for students on my own with my teammate (former Washington state reporter) Haley (Gilman), so it was just us two going up to Deer Park. To see a lot of those same students at state convention again as a national officer and get photos with them ... was an absolute blast.
I knew getting national office meant so much to me and to my family, but seeing how much that meant to members, to ag teachers, to our legislators, that meant a lot to me. It was very humbling to see that my actions have really made a rippling effect for students, and not just students in Washington. Hopefully I can be that role model that encourages them: If Cole can run for national office and get elected, why not me?
What role has FFA played in your life?
Baerlocher: I went to my first state convention ever as an eighth-grader, not really knowing 100% what FFA was. I knew there were competitions, I knew students showed livestock, but the magnitude of the organization, I just didn’t really understand.
I went to watch my older cousin, Luke Moore. He was running for state office. I remember seeing him run up on stage and be elected (as state sentinel) and just how cool it was — first, because it was my cousin but within a matter of seconds, he was like this celebrity. All the students were excited for him and his team.
I also remember a student from Waitsburg. She won the FFA creed that year. I remember watching her present the creed on stage and thinking, I want to do that. I want to win creed and I want to be up on that stage.
Life had other plans, though. I totally biffed it at the district competition. I messed up the fourth paragraph. It was a disaster. I’m still a little bitter about it, but it’s OK, because creed is my favorite competition of all time. ... But I think that little bit of adversity was exactly what I needed, because it showed me that in every situation ... there’s a lesson to learn. That taught me so much more about myself than I think winning could have ever.
Why is creed your favorite competition?
Baerlocher: I am probably 80%, 90% sure that is the hardest competition in all of FFA. You have one year you can do it, as a first-year member. Every single student is reciting the same five paragraphs and answering the exact same three questions. It’s so hard to set yourself apart. You can’t miss one word, because that could be the deciding factor. ...
I feel like I live my life by that phrase, “a faith born not of words, but of deeds.” That is constantly entering my mind, because I am a doer. I hate not sticking to my word. If I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it. ...
Plans following the convention?
Baerlocher: I’ll actually move down to College Station, Texas, and I’ll be a student at Texas A&M, where I’ll be majoring in agriculture communications and journalism.
My overall goal is to work specifically within crisis communications within agriculture, so I can continue to help shape and further develop public perception of our industry, why we do things the way we do them. I think a lot of times people misunderstand, or don’t completely know the importance of agriculture. I want to continue to be that voice and that person who uses their platform to educate and advocate for our industry.
Any message to the ag industry about FFA kids today?
Baerlocher: Interest in agriculture is growing. I think we’ve specifically seen that because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the supply chain crisis. I look at the membership of our organization this year, with an all-time record high of over 850,000 members in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. We’re less than 200,000 shy of a million members, which is just crazy that we’ve grown so much, especially post-COVID.
The thing I find very interesting about this is a lot of these students don’t have traditional ties to agriculture, but they still want to learn more, get involved, get active and understand how agriculture’s impacting their life. ...
What we as producers can do is continue to be resources for the youth, continue to use our voice and our experiences to share with students, whether that’s going into a chapter or a school and giving a presentation or inviting an FFA chapter out to your production operation. Or maybe it’s joining an alumni board of an FFA chapter.
Our organization needs that support from men and women in production agriculture. ... Continue to be a resource and a supporter of FFA. That’s impacting students and it’s shaping their experiences and knowledge of the agricultural industry.
Anything else?
Baerlocher: I do want to talk about my teammates. I really have a fantastic support system around me. They’re my best friends right now, actually. They’re the people who I can rely on through thick or thin. They’re very different from me, but we have these amazing connections and this amazing relationship. I know I have lifelong friends. ...
Any advice to that new FFA member who thinks, “I want to run for national FFA president one day?”
Baerlocher: You’ve got to start somewhere. I look back at my FFA career, and the fact that it’s coming to an end is really hard. But I rarely turned down an opportunity. If it was a camp or a conference or an event in Washington FFA, if I could go to that, I would. It taught me how much this organization builds off of itself. Every experience adds to the next one. It’s not one linear path to a position or an office, whether that’s chapter, district, state or national, it’s not one straight shot, it’s a journey. ...
My freshman year, when I messed up (competing in creed) ... in that moment, I felt like my FFA career was over. I was just done, all the things I wanted to achieve were just gone and out the door. How could I expect to be a state officer, how could I expect to run for national officer if I can’t even win creed?
Sometimes life throws those little hiccups at you to see how you respond. I had my cry session in high school for a little bit, but within a few months, I was back up at it. And I was ready to go to my first state convention. ...
When life knocks you down, have the courage, strength and vulnerability to get back up and keep going. That’s when you really set yourself apart and start paving a path of your own. Don’t give up, dream big, keep working, because one day, all that is going to pay off.
