ASTORIA, Ore. — For chicken lovers stuck in quarantine during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon State University has just the thing to while away the hours.
The OSU Chickcam is back, streaming live video of baby chickens hatching from their eggs. Viewers can watch in real time as the bitty birds poke, peck and fall out of their shells, taking their first clumsy steps inside an incubator before they are moved into separate brooding pens.
The idea was originally hatched as part of a school activity devised by OSU Extension Service in Clatsop County, providing eggs from local chicken farmers and incubators to first- through third-grade classes in the Astoria and Knappa school districts.
In 2014, OSU began streaming the hatching eggs live online, and since then more than 80,000 people from around the world have tuned in to watch the Chickcam.
"It's been hugely successful," said Lindsay Davis, administrative office manager for OSU Extension's Clatsop County office. "I think it's just a peek into a world where maybe some people might not have access. They get to just experience nature."
This year, however, posed a unique challenge for the project as the coronavirus outbreak has forced all schools to close statewide, and OSU to close extension county offices. Davis admitted that staff wondered if they would be able to pull it off.
"We didn't want to cancel this hatch," Davis said. "We wanted to make sure the kids could still participate. They look forward to this every year."
Instead, the eggs and incubators were moved to the home of Tina Delay — Davis' mother — who has a hobby farm in Astoria. The video is streaming on YouTube, and Davis said on Monday that six of the 32 eggs had already hatched.
The cameras will remain on until 5 p.m. April 3. Davis encouraged parents and teachers to use the video as an educational tool for their kids while they are unable to attend school. Several assisted living homes are also showing the video to residents, she said, as they scramble to come up with replacement activities for outdoor excursions.
Once the chicks are hatched, they will be moved from the incubator to a brooding pen, which helps them to regulate their body temperature. Normally, students find homes for the grown chickens or they are adopted by 4-H kids.
Jared Delay, 4-H program assistant in Clatsop County, said the chicks are well taken care of and receive 24-hour care.
"After the baby chicks get big enough, they'll be re-homed so that local 4-H youth continue learning about raising chickens, egg production and showmanship," he said.
While COVID-19 has upended nearly all aspects of day-to-day life, Davis said she hopes the Chickcam will provide students with some sense of normalcy for students.
"We were really on a mission to make sure this could still happen," she said.