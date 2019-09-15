Sixteen individuals, including two from the Pacific Northwest, will be inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame during a special ceremony on Friday, Oct. 11, at the National 4-H Youth Conference Center in Chevy Chase, Md.
Each person will be honored for his or her lifetime achievements and contributions to 4-H. The National 4-H Hall of Fame honorees are nominated by their home states, National 4-H Council, the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents (NAE4-HA) or 4-H National Headquarters/National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), USDA based upon their exceptional leadership at the local, state, national and international levels.
The National 4-H Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Laureates recognized for excellence in citizenship, leadership, character and career accomplishments include:
• Charles B. Cox, Oklahoma.
• Richard J. Freeman, National Association of Extension 4-H Agents (NAE4-HA).
• Frances L. Hagel, New Jersey.
• Edward L. Horning, Pennsylvania.
• Lillian Larwood, Oregon.
• Donna J. MacNeir, NAE4-HA.
• Reita Marks, West Virginia.
• Donna Menart, Wisconsin.
• Ruby N. Miller, Louisiana.
• Les Nichols, National 4-H Council.
• Marilyn N. Norman, Florida.
• Bill Peterson, Arizona.
• Howard F. Scott, North Carolina.
• LC Scramlin, Michigan.
• Peter J. Stortz, Alaska.
• Chuck Todd, Washington.
These laureates were selected for the National 4-H Hall of Fame because of their significant contribution to 4-H, the nation’s premier youth development organization that serves over 6 million youth nationwide.
“We are proud to honor and recognize the outstanding individuals who are the Class of 2019 Laureates for the National 4-H Hall of Fame. These individuals have touched the lives of many people, from 4-H staff and colleagues to thousands of 4-H volunteers and members throughout the nation," said Jeannette Rea Keywood, chair of the National 4-H Hall of Fame.
The honorees will be presented with a National 4-H Hall of Fame medallion, plaque and memory book during the ceremony. The National 4-H Hall of Fame was established in 2002 as part of the Centennial Project of the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents in partnership with National 4-H Council and 4-H National Headquarters of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, USDA.
The purpose of the National 4-H Hall of Fame is to recognize and celebrate those people who have made a significant impact on 4-H and its millions of members throughout 4-H’ers past 100 plus years. For more information about the National 4-H Hall of Fame event and past recipients, visit http://www.4-H-hof.com/
Biographies and more information about inductees can be found on the National 4-H Hall of Fame website at http://www.4-H-hof.com/
About the 4-H Youth Development Program 4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization, serving more than 6 million young people across America annually with research-based programs in leadership, citizenship, communication and life skills.
For more than 100 years, 4-H has connected the science, engineering and technology innovations of land-grant universities to local youth and families. 4-H National Headquarters at NIFA, USDA provides programmatic leadership for the 4-H Youth Development Program. 4-H programs are offered in every county in the United States. More information about 4-H can be located at the national 4-H website at http://www.4-h.org