EUGENE, Ore. — For 16-year-old Karinna Leonard, finding a buyer for her market animal is a challenge in a good year, but with COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of the youth auction, it is only being amplified.
“It’s especially hard during the virus because you can’t go around and talk to people,”she said, “So it’s been hard.”
To offset those challenges, the Lane County Youth Ranchers Committee is assisting 4-H and FFA student livestock producers in selling their market livestock.
The committee is helping youth connect with community buyers and creating a cooperative fund to help offset significantly reduced market prices.
Fortunately for Leonard, who has been part of 4-H since she was 5 years old, she was able to sell her market lamb this year.
Some members, however, are still looking for buyers. JW Cheechov is trying to sell lambs for his FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience project and has run into several roadblocks.
“A guy in California canceled out on buying five lambs,” he said. “That was pretty rough.”
Angela White, FFA adviser at Pleasant Hill High School, said that when the committee realized that students wouldn’t be able to sell their animals at a traditional auction, they would put together a closed sale.
This gives students the opportunity to privately or independently sell animals to someone they already had a business relationship with or work toward formulating new relationships.
For newer or younger members, animals will be sold under a guaranteed buy-back contract with local meat processors so “everyone can sell a project,” White said.
The buy-back contract is priced at the same meat index used in liquidation sales. Because that price is much lower than the traditional student auction prices, corporations that normally sponsor the auction are contributing money to a cooperative fund that will be used to help boost the prices.
“When buying project animals, you’re not buying just for the meat but you’re helping pay for the experience,” White said. “The cooperative fund helps with the incentive to get through one rough year and have enough money to break even or have a reserve to buy next year’s project.”
Donations can also go directly to specific students. The list is available at the Lane Youth Ranchers’ website.
White said this is also a realistic example of what it’s like to work in the agriculture industry, because prices are volatile.
“It’s about building a bridge to next year that allows students to continue to ranch without significant losses. An adult would call it insurance,” she said. “I believe in self-sufficiency and believe a community is much stronger than an individual and I believe that if you teach students to persevere it becomes a challenge and not a roadblock.”
Although FFA and 4-H students have always relied on the support of their communities, this year they need it more than ever.
“A lot of kids like right now are struggling to sell their (animals),” Cheechov said, “and it’d be great if people can help out.”