EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County residents will vote this spring on a ballot measure that, if passed, would raise property taxes to support the county's 4-H and Oregon State University Extension programs.
"Oregon State University, through state and federal funds, provides the majority of funding for Extension experts in Lane County," OSU staffers wrote in their proposal. "This local option tax would continue and expand existing programming, provide additional opportunities for 4‐H youth, support volunteer programs, and secure local Extension education positions."
The Lane County Board of Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved a motion to refer the potential $5.2 million, five-year tax levy to voters. The county clerk will put the question on the May 18 ballot.
The proposal, if approved, would renew an existing temporary levy, but at a higher rate. Lane County voters in 2016 approved a levy of 1.5 cents per $1,000 assessed property value. The new rate, according to official documents, would be 2.8 cents per $1,000 assessed value.
A homeowner whose home is worth $300,000, for example, would pay around $8.40 in additional property taxes annually.
If passed, the measure is expected to raise $5.2 million over five years. That money would go toward the following:
• Expand educational programming that encourages high school completion and college access.
• Provide technical assistance to woodland owners, nursery growers and farmers.
• Support classes and education in wellness, food safety, preservation and nutrition.
• Expand 4-H and other youth development programs in rural communities.
• Support volunteer-based programs, including the Master Gardener, Master Food Preserver, Master Woodland Manager, Food Pantry and Compost and Pruning Specialist programs
According to a board memo, county staff are consulting with legal counsel to craft the language of the ballot measure by Feb. 19. After that, the commissioners must send the ballot measure to the county clerk by Feb. 26.