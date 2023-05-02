The Junior Livestock Show of Spokane is coming up, with hundreds of youths from around the region participating.
"This is the culmination of their year-long project," said Lori Williams, executive director of the show. "We want to make sure they get the full experience, and show our appreciation for all of the sponsors and volunteers that make our show possible."
The show is May 3-6 at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.
About 440 kids are showing 650 animals at the 88th Annual Junior Livestock Show of Spokane.
Some enter their animals in both marketing and showmanship for a total of nearly 1,350 entries, Williams said.
When youths buy for their projects, they are following the market, Williams said. Feed and livestock prices have increased over the past year.
"Their break-even point is definitely increasing," she said. "We did have a very successful livestock sale last year. I'm hoping that continues, to make this a profitable venture for our exhibitors."
In addition to exhibitors, the event also includes the state FFA livestock judging contest and the annual Farm Fair, which usually brings in more than 1,000 elementary school students from the surrounding area.
The event draws visitors from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.
"To make this event possible, it takes a wide community," Williams said.
Williams was named the show's new executive director last July.
"Just bringing my spin on the historic event," she said.
The show 's priorities are "cultivating youth and promoting livestock," Williams said.
"We hope that it shows in our efforts this next week, that that is our purpose — to provide that platform for fair and ethical livestock competition, to leave the youth with something to springboard them into their future endeavors," she said.
The annual market livestock auction is May 6.
New bidders may register the day of the event to bid on animals for custom processing. The public may also participate in support of youth projects by buying and selling the animal or by pledging support funds.
More information can be found at juniorshow.org or by calling the show office at 509-535-6737.
The Junior Livestock Show of Spokane is open to the public and admission is free. Ambassadors are Lydia Wicks of Reardan and Emma Wilson of Colbert.
