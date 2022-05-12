An expanded version of the annual FFA career development competition is slated for June 7-10 at the University of Idaho in Moscow.
In addition to the Idaho FFA's Career Development Events, an invitational event will be open to FFA chapters and 4-H clubs from Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana, a UI newsletter said.
The Vandal Ideas Project grant program, named for the university mascot, is paying two interns to help run the events.
Cassidey Plum, an Idaho FFA Foundation communications and programs intern, said Career Development Events will involve one team from each Idaho chapter.
CDE competitions are slated in livestock evaluation, entomology, marketing planning, forestry, food science and technology, agronomy, veterinary science, dairy cattle evaluation, ag communications, environmental and natural resources, milk quality and dairy products and nursery and landscape.
Plum said the invitational is open to chapters from other states, 4-H members and additional Idaho FFA chapter members such as younger students seeking competitive experience.
Some students aim to advance to nationals and others will experience their first FFA competition, she said.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to bond with peers, look at a potential university to attend and learn more about FFA,” said Plum, a UI student.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.