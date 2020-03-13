The Idaho FFA Foundation has canceled the annual State Leadership Conference due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The conference was scheduled for April 1-4 at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
“We are currently working on a plan internally to move the event to another time later this year. We greatly appreciate the support of our donors and the Twin Falls Community and we will provide updates and more details as soon as we know more,” the foundation posted on its website.
The foundation is also working on a contingency plan for the Boots, Buckles and Blue Jackets Fundraiser scheduled for April 3 in Twin Falls.
"Thank you for your support and patience as we work through the challenges of COVID-19 as well as ensure the safety of our FFA members, family and donors," the foundation stated.