Idaho FFA State Career Development Events return to the traditional in-person format after going virtual a year ago on COVID-19 concerns.
The competitions are slated for June 8-11 at the University of Idaho in Moscow. From 800 to 1,200 students are expected to participate.
“Students have the opportunity to compete in various events, ranging from dairy cattle evaluation and veterinary science to agronomy and forestry,” Idaho FFA State Reporter Kennedy Farden said. “These events prepare students for possible career paths later in life, and they also are the next step in reaching the competition at the national FFA convention.”
The National FFA Organization plans to host an in-person National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 27-30 in Indianapolis. It will also include a virtual program. Competitive events are part of the in-person offering.
“The purpose of the competitive events is to give students hands-on opportunities to take knowledge gained in the classroom and employ it in real-world business and industry applications in agriculture,” Idaho FFA Executive Director Clara-Leigh Evans said.
Farden said Idaho CDE participation has been increasing in livestock and dairy evaluation categories as well as in veterinary science.
“But all CDEs are fun and bring different skills to the table,” she said. Participation is broad, “and we have such a large variety to choose from, which is awesome. There is a little something for everyone.”
Farden said last year’s virtual career competitions were successful, but students have been looking forward to making in-person connections.
“We are planning on coming back better than ever,” she said.
UI faculty and staff stage state CDEs, and the university gives scholarships to event winners. The Idaho FFA Foundation works with many corporate sponsors to financially support event winners.