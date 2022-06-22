The Idaho FFA Foundation raised $130,200 at its 12th annual Scholarship Raffle June 17.
“We are proud to say that this year’s program had record-breaking sales,” said Lauren DeVries, a foundation intern and former scholarship recipient.
The scholarships provide financial support and allow for “meaningful connections to be made,” she said. “These FFA members are the future leaders of agriculture, and the Idaho FFA foundation is passionate about continuing to support and aid these incredible individuals.”
Caldwell-area farmer Sid Freeman, who chairs the raffle, said it has been successful “and we’re always trying to make it better. We need to support agriculture education and FFA programs throughout the state as best we can because they are greatly needed for the future success of the agriculture industry in the state of Idaho.”
The raffle’s offered a farm tractor as its grand prize the first nine years, followed by a compact tractor in the 10th, a nod to smaller farms and an increase in residential acreages. The grand prize the last two years was a side-by-side, ultra-terrain vehicle.
“We’ve broadened our interest from the public,” Freeman said. “Tractors signify work. UTVs signify play.”
FFA students this year sold 6,510 tickets, up 50.2% from 4,332 in 2021. Last year’s sales generated $86,640.
The foundation for the 2020 raffle doubled the ticket price to $20. It also directed half of total sales to participating chapters and half to scholarships. This year’s raffle thus generated $65,100 each for scholarships and local chapters.
Chapters use their share for expenses including event registration and travel.
“A lot of people appreciate it,” Lorisa Pierson, foundation program and event manager, said of the revenue split. It enables buyers to support a local chapter as well as scholarships.
The 2021-22 raffle cycle saw 48 chapters participate, more than 4,900 students overall. FFA as of April had 97 chapters, including two added recently, and about 5,600 members.
DeVries said the raffle since its inception raised $641,751 from businesses and individuals. The total includes $475,660 from ticket sales, $157,555 from in-kind contributions from businesses and individuals and $128,650 in banner sponsorships from businesses.
This year’s grand prize traveled about 6,000 miles to fairs, home and garden shows, sportsman shows, FFA chapter and alumni events, and sale days hosted by industry partners. Burks Tractor and Kubota donated an enclosed, graphic-wrapped trailer to haul it.
Big D Ranch, south of Meridian, hosted this year’s raffle drawing.
Grand prize: 2021 Can-Am Maverick side-by-side, ultra-terrain vehicle purchased from Dennis Dillon RV Marine Powersports. With custom sprayer donated by G&R Ag Products. Winner: Justin Place, Hamer.
Second prize: Traeger grill donated by Campbell Tractor. Winner: Dustin Grooms, Nampa.
Third prize: Cordova cooler full of barbecue essentials donated by Valley Wide Cooperative. Winner: Matt Ineck, Nampa.
Fourth prize: $250 gift card to the D&B Supply retail chain. Winner: Steve White, Caldwell.
DeVries said tickets go on sale July 1 for next year’s raffle. Grand prize: 2022 Yamaha Wolverine side-by-side.