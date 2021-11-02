Oct. 30 marked the final day of the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo. Many Oregon FFA members gathered as part of the 70,000-plus registered attendees that flooded the streets of Indianapolis, Ind., with a sea of blue-and-gold jackets.
Oregon FFA was represented by numerous FFA members competing at the national level, 45 FFA members earning the prestigious American FFA Degree, and 8 FFA members serving as committee delegates. Listed below are results of the individuals and teams that competed nationally representing Oregon FFA:
Agricultural Issues CDE
Gold; 3rd Place Team– Hermiston FFA
Livestock Evaluation CDE
Gold; 6th Place Team– Crater FFA
Dairy Cattle Handling CDE
Gold; Maddie Prince, Tillamook FFA
Crops CDE
Silver; Silverton FFA
Floriculture CDE
Silver; Elkton FFA
Prepared Public Speaking CDE
Silver; Jonwyn Ayres, Rogue River FFA
Forestry CDE
Silver; Sutherlin FFA
Parliamentary Procedure CDE
Silver; North Clackamas FFA
Horse Evaluation CDE
Silver; Tillamook FFA
Agriculture Communications CDE
Silver; Hermiston FFA
Milk Quality & Products CDE
Silver; Silverton FFA
Agricultural Mechanics CDE
Silver; Silverton FFA
Poultry Evaluation CDE
Silver, 12th Place Team; Redmond FFA
Extemporaneous Public Speaking CDE
Silver; Cydney Stables, Amity FFA
Employment Skills/Job Interview CDE
Silver; Kylie Siddoway, Baker FFA
Agriculture Sales CDE
Silver; Rogue River FFA
Conduct of Chapter Meetings CDE
Silver; Sutherlin FFA
Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management CDE
Silver; Tillamook FFA
Creed Speaking CDE
Bronze; Taylor Gorden, Henley FFA
Veterinary Science CDE
Bronze; Canby FFA
Food Products & Processing Agriscience Fair Division 2
1st place; Maggie Pahlow & Eva Paulson, Imbler FFA
Power, Structural, and Technology Systems Agriscience Fair
2nd place; Paige Allen & Cassidy Ritter, Imbler FFA
Committee Delegates:
Isabel D’Acquisto (2nd Vice Committee Chair), Justin Sharp (Committee Chair), Jonwyn Ayres, Jw Dippold, Kylie Baldwin, Katie Price, Sam Droesch, and JD Stables.
These Oregon FFA members have dedicated lots of hard work to compete at this level, and they did an outstanding job representing the Oregon FFA Association. Not to mention, they sure brought the West Coast energy and enthusiasm to the Lucas Oil Stadium! That enthusiasm rang especially loud during the final session of the convention, when Oregon FFA’s very own, Josiah Cruikshank, was elected and installed as the 2021-2022 National FFA Western Region Vice President!
Thirty-seven candidates from all over the United States ran to serve on the National FFA Officer team, six of which were elected to the team.
Be sure to congratulate these incredible Oregon FFA members, and ask them what their favorite part of the National FFA Convention and Expo was!