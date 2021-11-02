Oct. 30 marked the final day of the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo. Many Oregon FFA members gathered as part of the 70,000-plus registered attendees that flooded the streets of Indianapolis, Ind., with a sea of blue-and-gold jackets.

Oregon FFA was represented by numerous FFA members competing at the national level, 45 FFA members earning the prestigious American FFA Degree, and 8 FFA members serving as committee delegates. Listed below are results of the individuals and teams that competed nationally representing Oregon FFA:

Agricultural Issues CDE

Gold; 3rd Place Team– Hermiston FFA

Livestock Evaluation CDE

Gold; 6th Place Team– Crater FFA

Dairy Cattle Handling CDE

Gold; Maddie Prince, Tillamook FFA

Crops CDE

Silver; Silverton FFA

Floriculture CDE

Silver; Elkton FFA

Prepared Public Speaking CDE

Silver; Jonwyn Ayres, Rogue River FFA

Forestry CDE

Silver; Sutherlin FFA

Parliamentary Procedure CDE

Silver; North Clackamas FFA

Horse Evaluation CDE

Silver; Tillamook FFA

Agriculture Communications CDE

Silver; Hermiston FFA

Milk Quality & Products CDE

Silver; Silverton FFA

Agricultural Mechanics CDE

Silver; Silverton FFA

Poultry Evaluation CDE

Silver, 12th Place Team; Redmond FFA

Extemporaneous Public Speaking CDE

Silver; Cydney Stables, Amity FFA

Employment Skills/Job Interview CDE

Silver; Kylie Siddoway, Baker FFA

Agriculture Sales CDE

Silver; Rogue River FFA

Conduct of Chapter Meetings CDE

Silver; Sutherlin FFA

Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management CDE

Silver; Tillamook FFA

Creed Speaking CDE

Bronze; Taylor Gorden, Henley FFA

Veterinary Science CDE

Bronze; Canby FFA

Food Products & Processing Agriscience Fair Division 2

1st place; Maggie Pahlow & Eva Paulson, Imbler FFA

Power, Structural, and Technology Systems Agriscience Fair

2nd place; Paige Allen & Cassidy Ritter, Imbler FFA

Committee Delegates:

Isabel D’Acquisto (2nd Vice Committee Chair), Justin Sharp (Committee Chair), Jonwyn Ayres, Jw Dippold, Kylie Baldwin, Katie Price, Sam Droesch, and JD Stables.

These Oregon FFA members have dedicated lots of hard work to compete at this level, and they did an outstanding job representing the Oregon FFA Association. Not to mention, they sure brought the West Coast energy and enthusiasm to the Lucas Oil Stadium! That enthusiasm rang especially loud during the final session of the convention, when Oregon FFA’s very own, Josiah Cruikshank, was elected and installed as the 2021-2022 National FFA Western Region Vice President!

Thirty-seven candidates from all over the United States ran to serve on the National FFA Officer team, six of which were elected to the team.

Be sure to congratulate these incredible Oregon FFA members, and ask them what their favorite part of the National FFA Convention and Expo was!

