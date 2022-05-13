KENNEWICK, Wash. — "Man, is it good to be home!" national FFA president Cole Baerlocher told 1,600 Washington FFA members May 13 at their state convention in Kennewick.
Baerlocher, of Colfax, is the first national president from Washington and the fifth FFA member from the state to serve as a national officer.
"These past six months, they have sent me everywhere," he told the crowd. "And it's been awesome, but there really is no place like home. A lot of those states are just not as cool as Washington."
Many states raise soybeans and corn, but Baerlocher shouted out Washington's array of crops, including apples, wheat, cattle and mint.
Baerlocher confessed that he had been nervous only 10 minutes before appearing on stage.
"I was convinced I had to come up here and be perfect," he said. "An expectation not matching reality — when we live life constantly expecting something, we live life in a state of anticipation, which in itself is a state of stress."
Baerlocher's message to FFA members: Expect nothing and appreciate everything.
When members take a second and focus on the present, he said, they give life the opportunity to create memorable moments.
That's a life lesson he learned from his family. He recalled hearing about the value of the unexpected on family road trips that didn't go as planned or during times of challenge.
He remembered having just gotten his driver's license during his sophomore year of high school. On a Friday in October, driving through the school parking lot, he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.
"I didn't just like run into the fence in front of me — I ran over the fence in front of me," he said, describing his car, suspended in the air as his classmates rode by on a bus, heading to an away football game.
Baerlocher did what any kid would do: He called his mom.
"Essentially, I'm a people pleaser who's prone to crying," he said, to cheers from the audience.
Following his mom's advice, he changed his perspective, owned his mistake and made it right, recruiting some friends to help back the car off the fence.
"When we appreciate everything, we open doors of gratitude, and that allows us to continue to be our best selves," he said.
Baerlocher remembered another driving story, taking his grandfather to Spokane for cancer treatments.
Baerlocher remembered the conversation going silent and his grandfather looking at him.
"He said, 'Coley, life moves way too fast. It's going to be over before you know it, so make sure you take time and appreciate what you have,'" Baerlocher remembered.
His grandfather died last September, and didn't get to see his grandson elected national FFA president. But Baerlocher said he knew his grandfather had instilled those words within him.
"We get the choice of whether or not we live in the here and now," he said. "Washington FFA, I challenge you to expect nothing and appreciate everything, because when we do, our actions become more meaningful, and so does our impact."