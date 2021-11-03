INDIANAPOLIS — Three sponsors were honored with the Distinguished Service Citation during the National FFA Convention & Expo, held Oct. 27-30 in Indianapolis.
Harvest Capital Company of Canby, Ore., Microsoft of Redmond, Wash., and Syngenta of Greensboro, N.C., were honored during an onstage ceremony on Oct. 29.
Harvest Capital is a significant provider of funding to agriculture and natural resource practitioners in the Western United States. The company has assisted in the development of numerous farms, ranches and timber operations throughout the West. Owners Brian and Laurie Field said that, as a result of their own FFA experiences, they chose to invest both time and resources as adults in supporting FFA at the local, state and national levels.
In addition to monetary donations, Brian Field has served as a member of the National FFA Foundation Sponsors’ Board and Board of Trustees, helping to guide the growth and development of the organization in recent years.
In 2018, Microsoft began its partnership with the National FFA Foundation. Over the last few years, the partnership has grown to include sharing resources to provide the next generation of leaders who are passionate about feeding our world, respecting our planet and improving lives. Through the company’s support of FFA Blue 365, the FFA Blue Room came to life in various ways showcasing innovations in technology and sustainability within agriculture. Through this partnership, students have been able to experience science and technology in the field of agriculture.
Syngenta has been a corporate sponsor of FFA since 1963. In addition to playing a role in leadership development events, the agriscience fair, the American Star awards and the American FFA Degree, they also helped the organization to define the equity, diversity and inclusion statement to make FFA a welcoming and safe place for all. In addition, Syngenta is currently chartering a corporate alumni chapter to become more involved with FFA members at the local level.
Awards such as the Distinguished Service Citation recognize that FFA and its partners make a greater impression on students through the cooperation of the entire community. FFA and agricultural education programs have helped millions of students achieve extraordinary success for more than 90 years.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.