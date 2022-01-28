MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon-based agricultural cooperative is donating more than $175,000 to support local 4-H and FFA programs.
Grange Co-op spent more than $100,000 at youth auctions in 2021, and announced it will donate another $75,000 for 4-H and FFA chapters in Oregon and California.
Demetria Marical, the co-op's youth and community outreach coordinator, said 2021 proved just as difficult as 2020 for students amid the ongoing pandemic.
"In addition to their schoolwork, chores and other extracurricular activities, these students worked relentlessly on their projects, all the while combating the added stress and uncertainty of COVID-related challenges," Marical said in a statement.
Despite those challenges, Marical said students worked diligently to ensure their project animals were ready for auction. In many cases, sales records were broken at 2021 auctions across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
"We were proud to be a part of those record-breaking numbers, helping reward students for their challenging work," Marical said. "We look forward to helping students achieve their goals and navigate 2022."
Of the additional $75,000 donation, $25,000 went to Oregon FFA; $10,000 went to California FFA; and $10,000 apiece were given to Oregon and California 4-H groups in Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Yuba-Sutter counties.
