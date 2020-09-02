The Goldendale FFA chapter of Goldendale, Wash., has been chosen as a finalist in the quality standard of Chapter Recruitment to compete for a 2020 National Premier Chapter in Strengthening Agriculture award from the National FFA Organization.
The National Chapter Award Program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization.
There are almost 9,000 FFA chapters nationwide. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.
Chapters eligible to compete for the National Premier Chapter finalists are those that demonstrate competency in doing innovative things or taking traditional concepts and applying a creative twist in their selected divisions of the chapter’s Program of Activities. Goldendale was selected for its Locker Jackets activity. In the activity, each member received a jacket with their name to be displayed on their locker. For each event a member attended, they earned a gold star to be put on their locker jacket.
As stated by Goldendale FFA President, Sandra Crook, "It's really cool to see just how many activities I have done in FFA this year. I know I have done lots of things, but I had 27 gold stars on my locker jacket!"
Ten 3-star chapters are selected as finalists for each of the Premier Chapter divisions and will compete virtually through a presentation and interview process at the 2020 National FFA Convention & Expo this October. The FFA chapters selected to receive the Premier Chapter awards will be announced during convention that will stream live and run on RFD-TV. The winning FFA chapter will receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.
Additionally, Austin McKune earned Bronze for his National Agricultural Sales-Entrepreneurship Proficiency. Austin earned the award by producing and harvesting two types of hay within his own business. He was also in charge of promoting his business and conducting the sale of 10 ton of hay throughout the Columbia Gorge annually.