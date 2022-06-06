GOLDENDALE, Wash. — The Goldendale FFA hosted its fifth Annual FFA Ag Day on Friday, June 3.
The goal of the event was to increase youths’ awareness of the agricultural industry through hands-on, interactive learning activities. Goldendale FFA members in 7th-12th grade developed educational stations for local students in 4th grade and below.
The event was attended by over 600 students from the Goldendale Primary School, Roosevelt School District, Wishram School District, Centerville School District, Goldendale Head Start, Learning Ladder Christian Preschool and the public.
The educational stations that were planned and operated by FFA members included: butter making, welding personal protective equipment try-on, rabbit breeds identification, fish facts quiz, Washington commodities matching, edible soil profile, dog breeds matching, tool identification, pig breeds coloring, hydroponic waterbottles, seed bombs and compost sorting game.
Additionally, the Cattlewomen provided education on beef by-products, the Klickitat PUD hosted a lineman demonstration, Klickitat County Solid Waste taught about worm bins, Dirt Huggers showed compostable materials, Yakama Nation provided beaver education, Tree Top provided apple products, Bishop Sanitation hosted porta-pottie basketball and Klickitat Valley Hospital provided education on healthy eating.
“It was so great to see so many community businesses and individuals get involved and help spread the word about agriculture,” commented Jenna Casey, Goldendale FFA member.
Youths were also able to milk a life-size cow, toss bean bags into animal cut-outs, sit on tractors and an excavator, view steam engines, race through a straw maze, practice roping, ride a horse barrel model, play horse ring toss, farm animal bingo, football toss, bee pollination corn hole, plant parts cup game, and pin the plant parts on the plant, participate in soil digging, make paper plate cows and construct a pig.
Lastly, FFA members organized a petting zoo with chickens, rabbits, pigs, goats, sheep, quail, turkeys, geese and cattle.
“Ag Day was so cool, because we got to help kids learn about agriculture and have fun at the same time ,” said Maggie Gutierrez, Goldendale Middle School FFA president.
