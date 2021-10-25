The Goldendale FFA hosted Helping Hunger Take a Fall. Members planned, prepared and provided Fall-themed family fun activities for the community. Members collected $300 in donations for the Goldendale Soup Kitchen during the event.
The Goldendale FFA hosted Helping Hunger Take a Fall. Members planned, prepared and provided Fall-themed family fun activities for the community. Members collected $300 in donations for the Goldendale Soup Kitchen during the event.
Goldendale FFA
The Goldendale FFA hosted Helping Hunger Take a Fall. Members planned, prepared and provided Fall-themed family fun activities for the community. Members collected $300 in donations for th
On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Goldendale FFA hosted Helping Hunger Take a Fall. Members planned, prepared and provided fall-themed family fun activities for the community. They had toilet paper monsters, scarecrow and pumpkin making, sawhorse ring toss, farm animal bean bag toss, monster bowling, football toss, and a candy count.
All activities were by donation. Members collected $300 in donations for the Goldendale Soup Kitchen during the event. “We had people stop and would ask what FFA was doing, and they would just hand us money. It was cool that people wanted to help,” said Emma Rich, FFA Reporter.
The FFA has served at the Goldendale Community Soup Kitchen located in the United Methodist Church for six years now. Members wanted a way to help raise money for a cause that they cared about by providing a positive community event. “We thought the name Helping Hunger Take a Fall made sense, because we were helping fight hunger with Fall fun activities,” commented Maggie Gutierrez, FFA President.
The FFA would like to thank Goldendale Chamber of Commerce for allowing them to host the event on their lawn and helping promote the event. Thank you to Freedom Automotive for the candy donation for the candy count. And, thank you to Bishops Sanitation and Daniel Lefever for donating the porta potties rentals for the event.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.