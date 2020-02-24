On Friday, Feb. 21, the Goldendale Agriculture Department attended Perry Technical Institute for an event to promote non-traditional careers.
Forty-four female FFA members and agriculture students participated in the Women in Trades Event in which they took part in 5 stations related to agricultural equipment, electrical, heating, cooling, and refrigeration, precision machining and welding.
The female students worked with the instructors, current students and past graduates from five departments as well as campus staff to complete skill specific tasks in each station.
“Perry Tech’s Women in Trades was very informative. I got to learn about and actually do different trades that are related to agriculture,” commented Addison Bomberger, Goldendale FFA Junior High vice president. “My favorite part of the trip was the welding, because we used a rod to melt a hole in the metal during the oxy lancing.”
After the event, participants were able to ask the professionals questions about their trade during a lunch panel. As stated by FFA President Sandra Crook, “I was able to ask questions to the person actually doing the job. It gave me a new outlook on my future.”
The purpose of this event was to encourage females to take agriculture mechanics and power structures courses at GHS, expose them to post-secondary opportunities, and possibly pursue careers in the trades.
As stated by Matthew Bishop, agriculture equipment instructor, “As someone that was molded by the skills and values I learned in the FFA, I was very proud to assist in hosting the Women in Trades Event at Perry Technical Institute. With these young women from Goldendale FFA, our hope is that we were able to spark an interest in “non-traditional” careers so that more females will enter into the fields. At the very least, we know we were able to teach these young women skills that no one will be able to take away.”