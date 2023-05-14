KENNEWICK, Wash. — Secret ingredients, closely guarded. Consistent heat. And the sweet smell of ribs cooking on the grill.
It was the perfect recipe for the first barbecue competition at the Washington FFA state convention May 12 in Kennewick, Wash.
Seventeen four-member teams had 5-1/2 hours to prepare two racks of ribs on their own grills. They ultimately had to submit eight ribs to judges.
The Tonasket FFA chapter had competed in various barbecue competitions nationwide. Advisor Matt Deebach suggested adding the contest during the convention.
"He had the idea, but he didn't think anyone would do it," said junior Maia Deebach, daughter to Matt Deebach. "I was like, 'No — tons of people would want to do this.'"
Maia Deebach does the barbecuing in her family. She likes to pair sweet with spicy for her ribs, to get a kick.
"I'm very competitive, so I try to make everything as perfect as I can," she said. "And then changing the recipe every single time just to tweak it a little bit to make it even better."
Reardan High School started a barbecue club in 2021, during "the weird and wacky COVID year," junior Aidan Chilson said.
"A group of us guys got together after school and started learning about how to smoke meat, take care of it, prepare it right, and I just really enjoyed it because I like cooking, myself," he said. "I barbecue a lot."
Practice paid off: Reardan FFA took home top honors.
"The secret to a good barbecue, at least for ribs: You've got to be very detail-oriented," Chilson said. "A lot of people like to sit with the smoker open and look at their ribs. That's great and all, but it lets a lot of heat out and it also can make inconsistencies in your ribs."
This was the first time barbecuing for the "Girl Boss BBQ" team from Omak FFA.
"I had one first test trial the week before this, so I was kind of team leader," said junior Josie Fletcher.
The secret to a good barbecue?
"Good seasonings, a lot of patience and good company," she said.
Teams played games or practiced their roping skills while keeping a watchful eye on the meat cooking on the grill — and the time.
Of 17 teams, 16 got their entry in successfully. One team had a grill issue, advisor Matt Deebach said.
"It was really neat to see the kids doing everything themselves," he said.
Cooking areas were cordoned off with caution tape to avoid non-team members wandering in, which would have meant disqualification.
For Deebach, the best thing was seeing how proud the kids were of their ribs.
He hopes the contest returns in 2024.
"I probably got asked by another 20 schools, (who said) 'We're going to come next year,'" he said.
Enthusiasm was evident among the grill masters.
"This is probably my new favorite competition," Fletcher said.
