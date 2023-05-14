KENNEWICK, Wash. — Secret ingredients, closely guarded. Consistent heat. And the sweet smell of ribs cooking on the grill.

It was the perfect recipe for the first barbecue competition at the Washington FFA state convention May 12 in Kennewick, Wash.

0519_CP_MW FFA BBQ recap 6

Tonasket FFA junior Maia Deebach holds up the two racks of ribs her team prepared May 12 during the contest at the Washington FFA state convention.
0519_CP_MW FFA BBQ recap 2

Reardan FFA 10th-grader Ryzen Soliday watches as teammate Aidan Chilson, 11th-grader, works to cut ribs for judging during the first barbecue competition at the Washington FFA convention May 12 in Kennewick, Wash. Reardan took home the top prize.
0519_CP_MW FFA BBQ recap 1

Omak FFA's "Girl Boss BBQ" team — 11th-grader Faith Jensen, 11th-grader Kiona Michel, 10th-grader Reese Bowling and 11th-grader Josie Fletcher — work to get eight ribs cut and ready for judges during the first barbecue competition at the Washington FFA convention May 12 in Kennewick, Wash.
