SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Sutherlin High School FFA students were spread across the hillsides. Working in pairs, they helped volunteers from the Friends of Ford’s Pond plant 200 Oregon white oak seedlings on Dec. 5.
A week later, another group of FFA students planted another 200 oaks.
The planting effort by about 35 students, a few helping on both days, was the culmination of a process that started in 2018 when the school’s FFA program was approached by Friends of Ford’s Pond about helping to restore an oak savanna habitat to the west of the former log pond. Blackberry vines and hawthorn bushes had invaded the hillsides.
The 95-acre pond and surrounding 107 acres are undergoing a transformation into an open space, community park. Restoring the oak savanna was one of several projects in the park’s master plan.
The FFA officer team considered the oak proposal and was quick to agree to help.
“We thought it fit well as a community service project for us,” said Wes Crawford, Sutherlin High’s ag science teacher and FFA adviser. “We had never dealt with trees before so there was the plant science, the greenhouse management, the ecology and the forestry to learn from the project.”
Previously the FFA program had only planted and grown flowers and vegetables.
Students collected 1,000 acorns from 15 oak trees in the Ford’s Pond area, sorted them and planted 700 of them in pots in the school’s greenhouses. Students watered and weeded the pots.
“Overall, we’re pleased with the result,” said Crawford. “The kids did a great job. They were enthusiastic about helping out.
“This was the type of activity that can happen during these COVID times,” he added. “We were outside and spaced out across the hillside.”
Katie Price, a senior and the president of Sutherlin FFA, was an officer on the team that agreed to help with the project back in 2018. She has been involved in the project from collecting acorns to planting the seedlings.
“We need more of these getting-your-hands-dirty projects,” she said. “Students have been able to learn about and understand ecosystems first hand rather than just in a classroom. This definitely gave us a different opportunity, a different experience from what we usually do, which is planting flowers and vegetables in the greenhouse.”
Price estimated that almost 100 FFA students helped during the three-year project. Crawford said the 2021 FFA officers will decide if they want to collect more acorns and start another crop of oaks for future planting. There is more ground on the park’s property available for additional trees.
Libby Whited, a Sutherlin High senior, said the restoration taught her the benefits that wildlife, birds and insects get from oak savanna habitat.
“I’ve got faith that all of these young trees, or at least most of them, will grow up to be big strong oaks,” she said. “We want them to be there in 200 to 300 years. It’s definitely been a great experience. It’s been a great project to be a part of.”
Price agreed.
“To think in about 10 years I can come back, to see the trees that I helped plant as little acorns,” she said. “I’m definitely excited to watch them grow up and to know I had a part in this.”