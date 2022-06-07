ROSEBURG, Ore. — Classrooms and study were recently moved to the outdoors for 55 FFA high school students.
They participated in the Oregon State FFA Forestry Competition and were challenged by tests in eight different areas involving forestry and natural resources.
The May 23 event was held on the Umpqua Community College campus and on surrounding forested land.
“We’re teaching a lot of these principles in the classroom, in biology and natural resources, but this is the hands-on application piece for the students, their opportunity to be a forester for the day,” said Angela Chenoweth, the Glide, Ore., High School ag science teacher and FFA advisor.
The students were tested on General Forestry Knowledge, Math Problem, Map Reading, Forest Plant Identification, Equipment Identification, Timber Cruising, Forest Management Evaluation-Timber Stand Improvement and Compass Orienteering Practicum. Working individually, they had 40 minutes at each station to decide on how to answer the posed problems.
Audrey Van Houten, a junior at Oakland, Ore., High School, claimed top honors and led Oakland to first in the team standings. Junior Emily Weaver (sixth individually), sophomores James Bainbridge and Jake Chenoweth, and freshman Aurianna Van Houten (fourth individually) completed the Oakland team that qualified for the National FFA Forestry Competition. That event will be part of the National FFA Convention that is scheduled for late October in Indianapolis, Ind.
“I’m real proud of our team for getting us to nationals,” said Audrey Van Houten, who qualified for the national competition a year ago. “Our team placed third at district, but since then we did a lot of practicing and studied hard. It’s super exciting to be going back to nationals, to meet people and to listen to great industry speakers. It’s a great learning experience.”
Makaela Carter of Roseburg High School finished second individually and Camille Peters of Elkton, Oregon, High School placed third.
Mark Buckbee, a co-coordinator of the state forestry event, said it’s important to have it because of Oregon’s combination of “having a great FFA program and a great forestry tradition and industry.”
“This program keeps kids interested and active,” he said. “Some may go into agriculture, some into forestry, some into natural resources. This is a good event to help funnel students into these areas. I think the skill areas we have here are the most relevant.”
Randall Gritton of Elkton said what he has learned in the classroom and then outdoors would “help me weigh my options for a career.”
Braden Groth, the ag science teacher and FFA advisor at Elkton, said these types of events provide students with the opportunity to learn skills they can take into a career in a forestry field.
In addition to the skill areas, the students also had time to visit and ask questions of representatives from the Umpqua National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management, the Douglas County Small Woodlands Association, the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Oregon Women in Timber, the Society of American Foresters, the Oregon State University Extension Service and the UCC Recruiting Department.
“After what they’ve learned and experienced, I’m confident a number of these students will go on to UCC or Oregon State and pursue careers in forestry or natural resources,” Buckbee said.