The Goldendale FFA partnered with the Klickitat PUD and Goldendale, Wash., Chamber of Commerce to hang banners of local businesses around town to encourage community members to shop locally.
In the project, we wanted community members to connect with our local businesses by seeing an actual photo of the people behind the businesses. The FFA officers came up with the slogan, “Love Where You Live, Shop Local.”
The Goldendale Chamber of Commerce donated money to have the FFA design and print 30 City of Goldendale banners as well donate additional funds to alleviate the cost to the businesses for their banners. As stated by Dana Peck, Goldendale Chamber Executive Director, "Local business recovery support from the Chamber was made possible through COVID-related funding from Klickitat County."
After designing and making the city banners, the Goldendale FFA members recruited 35 local businesses for the project. The members designed and printed banners for each individual business in which they put a picture of the family, staff or a logo to represent the business. On Oct. 20, the Klickitat PUD hung the banners power poles along Columbus Avenue and Simcoe Drive.
The Goldendale FFA would like to thank the following participating businesses:
3C's Fabric, Goldendale Computer, Methodist Church, Kampfire Grill, Goldendale Dental, Mid-Columbia Vet Clinic, Bake My Day Cafe, Goldendale Sentinel, Papa John's, Bishop Red Rock, Goldendale Vet Clinic, Pete's Pizza, Bishop Sanitation, Gunkel Orchards, Quality Inn, Bishop Services, Hoffman CO CPA, Rain and Gutter, Bowdish Farms, J'Adore, Stargazers RV, Central Klickitat County Park & Recreation District, Trampas Fahlenkamp Tree Service, Ayutla's Family Mexican Restaurant, Corner Chevron, Kellie's Kreations, Toss Paint, Freedom Auto, Klickitat PUD, Wild Daffodil Sewing, Goldendale Chiropractic, Lefever Holbrook Ranch, Wilde Contracting, Goldendale Coffee and McCoy-Holliston Insurance.