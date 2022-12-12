PERRYDALE, Ore. — About 300 Perrydale School District students ages 5 to 18 took part in the annual Food for All scramble that will benefit Oregonians around the state.

Going on a quarter-century, Food for All has continued its steady, successful march toward providing more than 300,000 pounds of fresh local produce to needy families throughout Oregon each year at Christmastime.

