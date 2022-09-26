Eight FFA advisors from Oregon and Washington will receive Honorary American Degrees during the upcoming national FFA convention.
"FFA relies on the support of exceptional teachers, individuals and companies to provide life-changing experiences for its members," the National FFA said on its website.
The degree goes to "individuals who have provided exceptional service on a national level to agriculture, agricultural education, or FFA."
Nominations are first submitted to the individual’s state FFA association for approval.
The convention is Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis, Ind.
The recipients are:
Oregon
• JD Cant, Imbler FFA advisor for 21 years; charter member of the reactivated FFA program.
"When I first received my American FFA Degree in 1999 as a member, I was the first FFA member from my chapter to have earned that degree and it meant a lot, as I saw it as a way to show others that there are more opportunities in the FFA than they had ever realized," Cant said. "Now as the advisor of that very chapter, I hope that this will inspire both young and old to continue to dedicate themselves to this organization in a way that makes the membership and our industry stronger. ..."
• Lance Hill, FFA advisor at Redmond High School for 13 years and advisor for more than 25 years total.
"Wow, it's pretty big," Hill said. "To be recognized on the national level for the years, the number of students, is just a huge honor. I figure there's probably more than 7,000 kids that have gone through my classroom ... over the years. To be a mentor, advisor, supervisor and teacher to those kids just means everything."
• Scott Towery, Silverton FFA advisor for 17 years, FFA advisor for 30 years total.
"It's a lot of work to be an ag teacher," Towery said. "Just to be recognized for the time and effort, working with kids and just doing all the things that ag teachers do, it's a great honor."
• Mike Wilson, FFA advisor in Lebanon for 20 years and an advisor for 29 years total.
"It's a huge honor, and I was completely taken by surprise to receive it," Wilson said. "I have a passion for agriculture and I want to see it continue, and the best way to see it continue is by making sure we have competent agriculturalists coming up through the ranks, and it starts here at the high school level."
Washington
• Christopher Carlson, former Stanwood High School FFA advisor, now retired.
"I am truly honored to be receiving this recognition," Carlson said. "I consider it the culmination of 36 years of hard work. At the same time, I am humbled realizing how the support of my family, community, school districts, parents and students made this possible. This is truly a celebration for all who had a role in my success. To those people, I am forever grateful."
• Rod Cool, Quincy FFA advisor, formerly advisor of Chelan FFA.
"It's pretty cool," Cool said. "I've given my life to this for the last 36 years. It's just cool that somebody noticed."
Cool said he was touched that someone local would nominate him.
"It's very humbling for me to be recognized by my peers as someone who did above and beyond what we're supposed to do every day," he said.
• Jesse Taylor, executive director, Washington FFA Foundation.
"In 1998 I signed up for an agriscience class at Sumner High School as a sophomore," Taylor said. "I had no idea that one decision at 15 years old would shape everything about my adult life. While the Honorary American is a great achievement that I will be proud to receive, the FFA owes me nothing. If I serve the foundation in this capacity for another 30 years, there is still no way I could pay it back. The FFA paid me forward as a young man, just like it has millions of others."
• Tamara Whitcomb, former Mount Baker FFA advisor for 16 years, teacher for 21 years, now agricultural education program supervisor for the Washington Office of the Superintendent for Public Instruction.
"It's an honor," Whitcomb said. "It's also kind of a culmination of all my experience as a teacher. ... I'm proudest of the opportunity to help students make connections and build their leadership skills, and also forge a path for their future. It was a great opportunity to teach them in the classroom skills that they could actually extend right outside the high school experience and ... develop some work ethic skills that they might not learn any other way."
