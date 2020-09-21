The Meridian Dairy Days have been held every year in Meridian, Idaho, since 1929. The dairy show was held for the first time to celebrate the opening of the Meridian Creamery. This event is held every year within the last two weeks of June.
Usual festivities include: Dairy Princess Pageant, Dairy Cattle and Goat Show, Pancake Feed and Parade.
Unfortunately, due to the effects of COVID-19, the annual Meridian Dairy Days Parade, Pancake Feed and Carnival were canceled this past summer. Fortunately, the Meridian Dairy Board allowed for the annual Dairy Show and the Dairy Days Princess Pageant to still happen.
The Princess Pageant was conducted in a very different way than usual to accommodate new safety guidelines. Participants in this event must be between 13 to 17 years of age. They must be a dairy consumer, or live/work on a dairy farm, or show livestock through FFA or 4-H. They must be able to represent the Treasure Valley Dairy Industry in a positive manner, including public appearances and educational programs, and must not be a graduating senior.
Participants this year were asked to send in a 2-3-minute video that would boost the spirits of those in the agricultural community that have been affected by COVID-19. They also did an interview and answered an impromptu question.
Meridian FFA members that participated in the pageant included: Ainsley Treesh, Amy Heikkila, Bailey Davies, Emily Yancey, Kalyssa Safley, Kata Ruff, Lauren Muniz, Saydee Henning and Zoey Bandhauer.
This year’s coronation for the pageant was held at the Meridian Speedway on the morning of June 27. This year’s court included Amy Heikkila, Emily Yancey, Kata Ruff, Lauren Muniz, Saydee Henning and Zoey Bandhauer. The 3rd Runner-up was Ainsley Treesh, the 2nd Runner-up was Kayla Browning from Kuna FFA, the 1st Runner-up was Bailey Davies and the 2020 Meridian Dairy Princess is Kalyssa Safley.
We are so proud of all the girls that participated and cannot wait to see what Kalyssa accomplishes this year! “Despite all the trials that came with the cancellation of Dairy Days Parade and the changes in the contest this year, I am extremely thankful to have been given the opportunity to participate. I would encourage anyone who is interested to run next year! It is a fabulous opportunity!” Kalyssa explained.
As princess, Kalyssa will be representing the dairy industry and bringing a positive light to all things dairy throughout her year of service.
Meridian FFA had several members show dairy animals in the Dairy Cattle Show the morning of the 27th at the Meridian Speedway. Bailey Davies was the Reserve Grand Champion FFA Showman. “It was a really cool to see all my hard work pay off and I loved showing my heifer, Ronnie” explained Bailey.
Emily Yancey was 3rd overall FFA Showman and received the Glen Gray Memorial Award. Glen Gray was a dairy farmer in the Meridian area and a long-time dairy superintendent at the Western Idaho Fair. As a way to honor his legacy, the Glen Gray Memorial Award was created to be given to the individual that shows the best herdmanship skills at the Meridian Dairy Show.
Lauren Muniz also participated and was 4th overall Showman. Lastly, Courtney Marshall was 2nd in Dairy Heifer Quality.
Overall, Meridian FFA members represented the chapter very well at the 2020 Meridian Dairy Days. We are proud of all members that participated in the pageant and dairy show and hope to see members competing again next year!
The Dairy Board’s mission is “to build strong leaders for the future by supporting 4-H and FFA in the Meridian area” and we are extremely grateful to them for making these events happen for us this year!