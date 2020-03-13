SALEM — Members of the Sandy FFA Chapter in Oregon were ready March 12 to rehearse their agricultural issues skit debating the pros and cons of solar arrays on farmland as they prepared for competition at the following week's state convention.
Then, in less than 24 hours, everything changed.
Oregon FFA canceled its annual convention at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond amid growing concern about the rapid spread of COVID-19, a highly contagious strain of coronavirus that was recently declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The announcement came on the heels of an executive order issued by Gov. Kate Brown banning all public gatherings of more than 250 people. Later that evening, the governor also ordered all schools statewide to shut down for two weeks, March 16-31.
That effectively put the kibosh on the Oregon FFA State Convention, which was scheduled for March 19-22. The convention routinely draws thousands of students, parents and teachers from across the state to elect new FFA officers, attend workshops and compete in career development events, or CDEs, including the agricultural issues forum.
To practice for the convention judges, the Sandy FFA team had planned a trip to Salem to give its presentation in front of several groups at the Oregon Department of Energy and Department of Agriculture.
Instead, Sandy FFA advisor Trisha Smith said they heard about the cancellations just minutes before they were supposed to leave.
"I think there are a lot of kids who are disappointed, especially the older kids who are seniors," Smith said.
While the convention will not be rescheduled, the Oregon FFA Association did release a plan detailing what will happen with state officer elections, CDEs and other convention activities.
Shawn Dooley, the association's CEO, said sessions that would normally take place on stage at the convention will be live streamed for anyone to watch online. The videos will also available to watch at a later date.
"Our state officers have worked very hard to prepare for a different kind of convention experience," Dooley said. "It actually presents the opportunity for more FFA members to participate in the convention than would physically be able to attend in Redmond, because of cost and travel."
A final schedule of the "virtual convention" will be released soon, Dooley said.
State officer elections will take place during the first weekend of May as part of CDE Days at Oregon State University. A total of 26 Oregon FFA members are running for six seats on the 2020-21 State Officer Team, including president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, reporter and sentinel.
All CDEs have been postponed until after April 1 to account for school cancellations. Several events will be made up remotely via Google Hangouts, a live video messaging service similar to Skype, where students can present to judges over the computer. Other materials must also be submitted electronically.
That may be subject to change, Dooley said, as the situation with the coronavirus continues to develop.
"This is not an ideal situation in any way, shape or form, but it is the best way that we can continue to give students the experience and opportunities to demonstrate what they have learned over the past year, and what they have been preparing to demonstrate at the convention," Dooley said.
Amy Krahn, who serves as the FFA advisor at Santiam Christian Schools in Adair Village, Ore., said she was planning on bringing nine students to the convention. Krahn's daughter, Gracie, is also running for state office.
"Her future hinges upon whether or not this happens," Krahn said. "Does she go to college in the fall? What does her future look like? It definitely makes us wonder what's going to happen next."
Despite the uncertainty, Krahn said she is confident the FFA Association is making the right decisions to keep students safe from COVID-19 exposure.
"Everyone is working with the best information that they have," Krahn said. "As we are learning more and as we are being given directives, we are trying to find the next best alternatives."
Marty Campbell, advisor of the Pendleton FFA and president-elect of the Oregon Agriculture Teacher's Association, said everyone is disappointed about canceling this year's convention, though he added it is "probably in the best interest of everybody in getting this thing contained."
"We look at this as something we plan for all year long. Now, it's become a completely different animal," Campbell said. "It's hard, but it's not impossible. ... Whatever it takes, we'll make it happen."