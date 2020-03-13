Oregon FFA State Convention revised plan

The Oregon FFA Association has drafted a plan for holding career development events — or CDEs — that were scheduled at this year's state convention, which was canceled to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus.

Among the latest revisions:

• All CDEs are postponed until after April 1, with schools closing statewide for two weeks through March 31. Speaking events will take place remotely on April 10. Portfolios for the agricultural issues forum are due electronically by April 6, and video presentations due April 10. Video presentations for the agricultural marketing forum are also due April 10.

• National Chapter applications must be sent electronically by April 10.

• Agriscience Fair applications must be postmarked by April 10.

• Interviews for the American Star Awards will be rescheduled (dates/times to be announced).