Valley Wide Cooperative, with grant partner Land O’ Lakes, has donated $10,000 to the Idaho FFA Foundation.
Funds will be used for items such as educational resources, digital platforms and programming, and scholarships. The two cooperatives contribute more than $100,000 annually to local communities and organizations.
“We know and work in ag, equipment, energy and mechanics industries every day and see new generations coming to work and making a real difference,” Valley Wide Cooperative CEO Dave Holtom said in a news release. “It’s critical to support the education of up-and-coming farmers and industry leaders in any way we can; investing in their future is investing in the future of our co-op and ag industry.”
Idaho FFA Foundation Executive Director Marcia Jedry thanked Nampa-based Valley Wide for its donation and detailed activities the cooperative supports.
“Great businesses always think about the future of the industry they work in,” she said in the release. “Valley Wide’s donation, which will support Idaho FFA members’ learning and growth, is an investment in future industry leaders. The foundation is grateful for the support of Valley Wide Cooperative, Valley Agronomics and their family of companies for activities like (FFA) State Leadership Conference, agronomy career-development events at state and national levels, career-success tours, in-classroom participation, FFA adviser training, and so much more.”
Valley Wide said agricultural education “prepares students for successful careers and a lifetime of informed choices in the global agriculture, food, fiber and natural-resources systems” by providing opportunities ranging from education and career preparation to leadership development and personal growth.