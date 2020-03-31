GALT, Calif. — Much like its neighbors in Oregon, the California FFA State Convention is going virtual.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced California FFA to cancel its regularly scheduled convention April 23-26 in Anaheim, where approximately 7,000 members from 338 chapters across the state were expected to gather for meetings, competitions and a celebration of the year's accomplishments.
Instead, the association is planning a virtual event with sessions streamed online to comply with state and federal social distancing requirements.
Oregon FFA did something similar earlier this month, live-streaming video over Facebook, which drew thousands of views.
"Our primary focus is student safety," said Matt Patton, executive director of the California FFA Association, Foundation and Alumni. "There was no way we could bring students together in the current climate. It's just not ethical or safe."
Patton said it would not be feasible to reschedule an in-person convention given the fluidity and uncertainty of the situation. Schools and businesses across the West have closed to prevent spreading COVID-19, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered all residents to stay at home except for essential needs, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy.
That leaves a virtual convention as the best option going forward, said Dane White, an agriculture teacher at Galt High School near Sacramento and assistant state FFA advisor.
White said California FFA has reached out to several other states whose conventions were canceled due to coronavirus — including Oregon FFA, which streamed speeches and retiring addresses from state FFA officers earlier this month over Facebook Live.
Unlike Oregon, White said California FFA will not hold its virtual convention live, but rather prerecord sessions and stream them over a few days like an episodic TV show. Member delegates will also meet via virtual conferencing, such as Zoom, to conduct business and elect new state officers for 2020-21.
"There are just a lot of moving parts that have to happen," White said. "We're doing our best to figure out how to do that from afar."
While a schedule has not yet been released, White said the convention will likely be recorded at Galt High School and broadcast sometime in late May. Despite some disappointment from FFA members, he said they are optimistic about the convention.
"We're fortunate, certainly, that we have the staffing manpower and teacher buy-in at our disposal to make it come to life," he said. "Students across the state deserve to have this shared experience. ... I think they're excited we're being proactive about it."
In Oregon, the original plan was for FFA members to elect new officers and compete in Career Development Events at Oregon State University's annual CDE Days May 3-5. However, Oregon FFA CEO Shawn Dooley said that event, too, has been canceled.
Most CDEs will instead be held virtually, Dooley said. Several events, including Ag Mechanics, Milk Quality, Food Science and Parliamentary Procedure, will be held in person during a Saturday in May if schools resume by April 28. Otherwise, Dooley said they will find other alternatives.
Oregon FFA will also conduct virtual interviews with state officer candidates and committee members toward the end of April. The nominating committee will submit a slate of six officers to the executive secretary, who will send it to the state executive committee for appointment per the association's bylaws.