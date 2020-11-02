David Lopez of California has been elected western region vice president of the National FFA organization.
His election was announced during the 93rd National FFA Convention, which was held online.
Lopez, California FFA’s 2019-2020 state sentinel, is an agricultural communications major at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo and an alumnus of Holtville FFA.
He is the 28th national officer to be elected from California and the first Latinx officer to be elected from the state.
Each year during the National FFA Convention and Expo, six students are elected by delegates to represent the organization as national officers. Delegates elect a president, secretary and vice presidents representing the central, southern, eastern and western regions of the country.
During their year of service, the officers interact with business and industry leaders, thousands of FFA members and teachers, corporate sponsors, government and education officials, state FFA leaders and the public.
The team will lead personal growth and leadership training conferences for FFA members throughout the country and help set policies that will guide the future of FFA and the next generation of leaders.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event and national office selection was held virtually. Lopez took part in an extensive interview process that was conducted over the Zoom conferencing platform. The winners were announced during the last session of National Convention.
Typically, the newly elected national officers receive their new blue corduroy jackets on stage at convention. Due to the digital nature of this year’s conference, arrangements were made by National FFA to deliver the jackets to the newly elected national officers in person, so the traditional jacket ceremony could commence digitally.