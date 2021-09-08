Businesses have donated a trailer to the Idaho FFA Foundation to make sure the tractors and other equipment it raffles off each year travel in style.
The foundation traditionally offered a restored tractor as the top prize. But in the last three campaigns, it has featured new machines like compact tractors or utility vehicles.
A new vehicle can attract more raffle participation. It also can show more dirt and minor wear as it was hauled in the foundation’s old open-air trailer to venues where prospective ticket buyers view it.
“We historically travel between 5,000 and 6,000 miles a year,” said Raffle Chairman Sid Freeman, who farms west of Caldwell. On the open trailer, the prize vehicle is susceptible to “road rash, wind rash and decals worn from the wind.”
Idaho FFA Foundation Executive Director Marcia Jedry received board approval to buy an enclosed trailer. Riverside Trailers offered a discount and added several options at no cost.
“It worked out perfectly,” said Derrald Waters, who manages Riverside. “When they looked at one, we happened to have one finished from the factory come in," unusual given COVID-19 supply challenges. The new 8 1/2-by-16-foot trailer, with ramp door and extra height, is worth about $11,000 including options.
Burks Tractor Co., among the raffle’s supporters over the years, teamed up with equipment manufacturer Kubota Corp. to buy the trailer at the agreed price and pay for a roughly $3,500 graphic wrap that describes the program and names sponsors, both as part of a cooperative promotion program. They donated the trailer.
“We reached out to Marcia to see what we could do to help FFA,” said Rod Burks, one of the equipment dealer’s owners. “She gave us a lot of options. We sat down afterward and started brainstorming.”
“It came out really nicely,” Burks said of the trailer. “We are very proud to be part of it.”
Jedry said the new trailer protects the investment in the grand prize and promotes the campaign, scholarships and ag education.
The campaign in 12 years has distributed about $185,000 to 171 students, including around $42,000 to 32 students for 2021-22, she said.
Cassidey Plum, a foundation intern and University of Idaho student, said the current raffle began July 1, and the trailer and grand prize, a trail model side-by-side utility vehicle, already have appeared at several state fairs.
“You really can’t miss it,” she said. “When it’s at the fair, you know it.”
Freeman said another advantage of the new trailer is that people can step inside it to view the grand prize.
“These people do this because of their belief in the success of the FFA program,” he said.
Half the revenue from the $20 tickets is returned directly to the selling chapter, Plum said. The state FFA organization has 97 chapters.