KENNEWICK, Wash. — 4-H and FFA exhibitors still need to market their livestock. The auction is the culmination of a year-long project and would normally take place during the Benton Franklin Fair.
More than 400 young members of our community have stayed the course to see their animals to market this week.
The Fair and Market Stock Committee have created some new ways for the community to support the kids who have worked so hard to raise their livestock during these uncertain times.
If you are not interested in purchasing an animal, there are still ways you can help.
Add-On to an Exhibitors Sale Price: If you do not want to purchase an animal but want to add some extra dollars to a specific child’s earnings from the sale, choose this option. You will donate a flat amount to a specific child or children.
Donate to the Youth Livestock Booster Fund: If you want to help the youth exhibitors in general, choose the Booster Fund Option. Your donation will be pooled and used to raise up the prices of the lower selling animals.
Both of these options can be done online now at https://www.bentonfranklinfair.com/p/get-involved/market-stock-sale-2020/buyer-registration---large-livestock
You can also find more information on how to purchase livestock or to have a proxy bidder on the Fair’s website.
The Livestock Auction is sponsored by Franklin County, Broadmoor RV, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Ranch & Home, Wheatland Bank, Benton REA, Williams Pipeline, Retter & Co Sotheby’s International Realty, The McGregor Company and Kadlec Wound Healing Center.