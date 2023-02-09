SPOKANE — Mary Palmer Sullivan asked the 1,000 Washington FFA members in front of her a question.
"How many of you are not on social media?"
Only a few hands went up.
"Now I'm going to put on my Mom and my Grandma hat," said Sullivan, vice president of the Washington Grain Commission. "Social media is a permanent reflection of yourself. You're like, 'But I deleted that.' Think again."
Companies hire investigators to conduct background checks. They are able to find social media posts that have been deleted, she said.
She told the story of a young woman up for a job at a company. The company's investigators found a deleted post that "wasn't so great," and the company chose not to hire her.
"Keep that in mind," Sullivan said. "Be smart. When in doubt, if you have something you think could be seen in a negative light, as it relates to a post that you make — it might be funny — when in doubt, don't do it. They're looking at you as an investment, you need to look at yourself as an investment as well."
When members wear their jackets, they're identified with FFA and their chapter, she said. When they take it off at night, they're still identified with that association.
"You're a member of the community, people are watching you and they're watching how you act within the community," she said.
Sullivan spoke as part of a Spokane Ag Show panel of agricultural professionals, offering career advice to FFA members.
She listed more than 20 possible careers in the grain industry.
"Ladies, you can do anything you want," she said. "Every single job I put up there, you can do, if you want."
When she first began in the business, she said, "the lines for the women's bathroom were very short, because I was the only one there."
"Now, I'm seeing more and more women leaders and women involved in non-traditional agriculture jobs," she said. "If you want to do it and you show you're the best at doing it, you're going to get the job."
Tim Cobb, owner-partner of Farmland Co., asked the students to ask themselves several questions, including "Who am I?"
"I hope you actually ask yourself that question, because you are the only person who fully knows who you are," he said. "Other people might think they know who you are or feel like they know who you are, but I am here to tell you, you know who you are and you know what you're made of. When you know what you're made of, you're going to have an opportunity to be in any career that is both satisfying and successful. You're going to take care of your families, yourselves and those around you."
John Bartels, senior vice president of commercial banking at Columbia Bank, said the student who chooses a summer job over time at the lake is going to have a leg up.
"What employers are looking for is hard work in the summer," he said. "Even if it's a side-hustle job on the weekend, you're going to float to the surface of the pool."
Bartels also advised: "Do not be afraid to ask for help. Don't be afraid to ask anybody for help. There's just something about agriculture — adults want to help young people. You just have to ask."
Lloyd Campbell, director of wholesale and manufacturing for regional co-op Skagit Farmers Supply, said his ag career began 41 years ago as a high school student. He'd get up at 4:30 a.m., take feed orders from horse trainers at the local race track before school, then deliver the feed after school.
"Whether you choose to go to college or you start out like me, delivering 50-pound bags of horse feed in high school, you can end up running very large operations with automation and all this equipment I would never have dreamt of 41 years ago," Campbell said. "The agricultural world takes you under their wing, will lead you and there's mentors along the way."
FFA members are advocates for the industry, Sullivan said, using the combined term "agvocate."
"Even if you end up not being in agriculture, you can still be an 'agvocate' for it," she said.
