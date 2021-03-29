MERIDIAN, Idaho — Being the daughter of an advisor and basically growing up in the blue jacket, it is weird to think that it is my senior year and that I will be graduating high school in just a few short months.
These past four years have certainly flown by, but I am grateful for all my experiences in the FFA.
However, this past year has been nothing of what I expected my last year of FFA to entail. From cancelled conferences and virtual contests, to having limited chapter events, it was something that I never would have expected to happen, but it did.
Even though there have been a lot of things that were taken away, I can honestly say that being able to write these articles and spread a positive message about the Meridian FFA Chapter has made it all worth it. Not only am I able to talk about the awesome things that my chapter does and participates in, but I also get to share my passion for agriculture and the FFA.
This year has been very different from any other year and came with a lot of challenges for the Meridian FFA Chapter. With cancelled events and little room for in-person events, it was a fall of trial and error. However, there were still many events and activities that our members were able to participate in to wrap up 2020.
On Sept. 23, we had four members compete in the Boise Valley District Dairy Judging CDE. Members judge classes of dairy cattle and read herd production records. This contest took place at Reynold’s Family Dairy in Kuna, Idaho. Our team finished first with members Emily Yancey (1st high individual), Saydee Henning (9th high individual), Natalie Vennell, and Vera Lakot. “I am very grateful that we were able to compete in this competition this year, thanks to R7 Dairy. The time and effort we put into preparing for this competition was worth every part of it,” Emily stated.
On Sept. 30, we had two members compete in the Boise Valley District Soils Evaluation CDE in Cambridge, Idaho. In this CDE, members evaluate plots of land for their usefulness for building a home and what they could use land for in relation to agriculture or wildland purposes.
Our team finished 3rd with members Ivy Myles and Nathan Marsh. “Soils was a blast and it helped to show how contractors and land workers use soil to produce crops and make houses. It’s great for farmers as well because it can show you how to find great soil and what nutrients are needed for healthy soil. This competition is great and I cannot wait to try it again next year!” explained Nathan.
On Oct. 7, we held our annual Luau meeting virtually. This meeting normally includes a recap of summer events our members participated in and gives students and their parents an understanding of FFA and things we do in our chapter. Even though we were required to hold this event virtually, we still had many members join the meeting and begin getting involved in FFA.
On Oct. 27-29, National FFA hosted the 93rd National FFA Convention. Unfortunately, due to the effects of COVID-19, this event happened virtually. Members were able to watch live sessions and participate in workshops held by national officers, state officers, and National FFA staff and facilitators. Cassidey Plum, a Meridian FFA member at the University of Idaho, served on the National Nominating Committee and helped in choosing the 2020-2021 National FFA officer team.
“Serving on the National FFA Nominating Committee was a once in a lifetime opportunity! I got to meet fellow committee members from across the country that I am still close with today! My fellow committee members and I were briefed on a variety of topics from implicit biases to hot ag topics that are going through our nation’s capital. From learning more to networking with new people, being on the National Officer Nominating Committee was an amazing experience that I will be forever grateful for!” explained Cassidey. We were able to also watch as the 2020-2021 National FFA officer team was elected.
Meridian FFA also added American Degree recipients Cassidey Plum, Sydney Plum and Siera Horton to our records. “Receiving my American Degree was a great way to end my FFA career. To me, my American Degree represents all the hard work I have put into this organization the past five years. I would encourage members who have already invested the time and effort into their SAE’s to go for their American Degree to be recognized for their hard work.” Sydney, also at the University of Idaho, said.
Emma Sells, yet another University of Idaho student and Meridian FFA member, competed in the national Agriscience Fair in Division Five for Animal Systems with her research project on antibiotic resistance in lambs. Sells was a top three finalist in her area! “Participating in Agriscience at nationals gave me the research and presentation skills to be successful in college and my future career. I would encourage any member who wants to challenge themselves and learn more about agriculture to try this competition,” Emma stated.
On Nov. 9-14, 2020, the Meridian FFA Alumni Chapter hosted the 12th annual Meridian FFA Alumni Scholarship Auction. This event happened virtually and allowed people to bid on items through an online platform. This auction helps raise funds for different trips that members go on throughout the year, as well as scholarships for seniors and other capital purchases for the chapter. This year the event resulted in a net income of $29,664.18.
The hope is to be able to have a hybrid auction next fall. Our chapter owes a huge thank you to this year’s Auction Chairmen, Anne King and Dan Sample, for their above and beyond donations of time to make this year’s auction a success in the face of new and huge challenges. We also want to publicly thank everyone who donated items this year, the entire Meridian FFA Alumni Chapter, and officer Miles Peters and advisor Miss Larie Trotter, who work year-round with our Alumni. Their efforts will result in valuable opportunities for FFA members.
On Nov. 1,0 five members competed in the chapter Employment Skills LDE. The Employment Skills LDE is a contest where members develop needed skills to seek employment within the agricultural industry. These skills include writing a cover letter, resume, follow up letter, and application, and an interview process. Members included Nani McKague (1st high), Leah Burnett (2nd high), Natalie Vennell (3rd high), Nathan Marsh, and Caleb Mobberley.
On Nov. 18, 2020 was the Boise Valley District Employment Skills and Greenhand Knowledge CDE’s were held virtually. Nick Howell participated in the Greenhand Knowledge Test and Nani McKague was the 1st high individual in Employment Skills and will be representing Meridian and the Boise Valley District at State. “Winning this contest has taught me how much you can grow from freshman to senior year. I remember trying out for Employment Skills as a freshman and not even placing, to now winning districts and going on to state,” explained Nani.
On Nov. 30, 2020, four members competed in the Chapter Creed Speaking contest at Mountain View High School. The FFA Creed is a five-paragraph long statement of values in FFA that freshman members recite and answer questions on as a contest. Members included Anja Morgan (1st high), Sammy Llewellyn (2nd high), Nick Howell (3rd high), and Kylie Shingler (4th high). “Preparing for the Creed competition was very stressful, but I am glad my work and preparation paid off!” explained Anja.
Throughout the month of December, Meridian FFA members took part in a sheet drive. Meridian FFA teamed up with the Boise Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly peace to bring in new pillows, sheet sets, and blankets. In total we brought in 80 items as a chapter to donate.
On Dec. 9, 2020, four members participated in the Boise Valley District Agricultural Mechanics competition at Meridian High School. Meridian FFA placed first as a team. Taggart Cluff competed in Oxy/Acetylene welding and Tool sharpening and was 1st high individual in both areas. Miles Peters competed in Small Gas Engines (1st high) and Tool Identification (2nd high). Philip Broome competed in Electricity and was 3rd high individual. Amy Heikkila competed in Arc and Mig welding and was 4th high individual. “I am really grateful for the opportunity to have such great teachers that are patient with me and show me how to progress my skill set. My teachers push me in the areas I struggle with and I am super grateful for their continued dedication to our school and chapter.” explained Taggart.
On Dec. 9-16, Meridian FFA held the annual produce sales where we sold apples, oranges, grapefruit, onions and potatoes. We made over $9,000 in total from selling produce this year. “Being able to help chair the produce sales committee was so much fun. It taught me that there are a lot of community members that care about FFA and without them, a lot of what we do as a chapter would not be possible,” explained co-chairman Mason Hall. Thank you to everyone who came and purchased produce from us this year!
On Dec. 14, we were able to have our annual Christmas meeting in person. Members participated in numerous community service activities. Members also packed almost 100 produce boxes for families in need in the West Ada School District and made cards for the Idaho State Veterans Home and local Primary Heath employees.
On Jan. 25, we had five members participate in the chapter run-offs for Prepared Public Speaking and Extemporaneous Speaking Leadership Development Events (LDE). In Prepared Public Speaking, Claire Shelton placed first, Amy Heikkila placed second, Madison Steel placed third, and Saydee Henning placed fourth. In Extemporaneous Speaking, Claire Shelton placed first and Kalyssa Safley placed second. Congratulations to all the participants!
Also on Jan. 25 was the Kuna Grange Speaking contest held at Kuna High School. In Prepared Public Speaking, Amy Heikkila placed first and received $100 and Claire Shelton placed third and received $50. In Extemporaneous Speaking, Kalyssa Safley placed first and received $100 and Claire Shelton placed second and received $75. Kalyssa Safley was also the recipient of the Kuna Grange Amanda Reynolds Memorial FFA Public Speaking Award. This award is given to the top speaker of the night based on the judge’s overall choice. “I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to present at the 2021 Kuna Grange Speech competition. This contest helped me build my confidence in my speaking skills. I am honored to be chosen as the recipient of the Amanda Reynolds Award this year,” explained Kalyssa.
On Feb. 1, three Meridian FFA members participated in the Ada County Farm Bureau contest held at Meridian High School. Saydee Henning placed first and received $200 and will go on to the district contest for Farm Bureau. Amy Heikkila placed third and received $100 and Claire Shelton also participated. Saydee’s speech topic was on wolves and their effects on the beef industry. Saydee will be representing Ada County at the District Farm Bureau contest at the end of March.
On Feb. 3, Claire Shelton and Anja Morgan participated in the Boise Valley District speaking contests held at Columbia High School. In Creed Speaking, Anja Morgan placed third. In Prepared Public Speaking, Claire Shelton placed third. Claire Shelton also competed in Extemporaneous Speaking and placed first and will be representing the Boise Valley District at state. “By competing in the Extemporaneous Speaking LDE, I learned how to deliver a speech in 30 minutes without knowing the topic beforehand. I was able to increase my public speaking skills as I had to think on my feet!” explained Claire.
Even though so many events have not happened this year, this year has been one of the most meaningful of my time spent in the blue jacket. I know I speak for many members in our chapter when I say that I am hopeful that this spring brings some of our valued traditions to finish off my senior year in Meridian FFA.