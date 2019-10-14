Dairy farmers have until Dec. 13 to enroll in the Dairy Margin Coverage program for 2020.
Administered by USDA, the program helps producers manage economic risk brought on by milk price and feed cost disparities.
DMC offers reasonably priced protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost — called the margin — falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.
Dairy farmers have received more than $300 million through the program in 2019 so far, according to USDA Farm Service Agency.
All producers who want 2020 coverage, even those who locked in the coverage level for five years in 2019, are required to visit an FSA office during the signup period to pay the annual administrative fee.
For more information and to take advantage of an online dairy decision tool that assists producers in selecting coverage for 2020, visit www.fsa.usda.gov .