A Yakima County, Wash., dairy's journey through bankruptcy took it to a federal courtroom Thursday, as its attorney asked a judge to dismiss lingering back-pay claims by 27 workers totaling more than $500,000.
Mensonides Dairy attorney Derek Bishop told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Whitman Holt in Yakima that allegations that workers couldn't take breaks and were forced to work unpaid were false.
Workers were free to take breaks when they needed to and could go home when the cows were milked, he said. If they finished early, they left early and still got paid for a full shift, he said.
"An employer isn't required to be a baby-sitter," Bishop said. "Unfortunately, that may be the way the law is going. You have to treat your employees like you're their parents."
Mensonides filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, reorganized and kept operating. The dairy, however, has resisted a claim that the workers are creditors.
The California law firm Marinez Aguilasocho & Lynch claims the workers were underpaid between between June 2015 and when Mensondides filed for bankruptcy in June 2018.
According to the law firm's calculations, the workers are collectively owed $518,488 in wages, interest and penalties. Individual claims range from $596 to $39,571.
In drawn-out proceedings, workers testified for nine days over several months in bankruptcy court. On Thursday, Bishop and the workers' attorney, Charlotte Mikat-Stevens, made their closing arguments to Judge Holt.
Holt recalled that a milker testified he finished milking in six hours and was paid for eight. Why would employers offer that benefit, if they had to pay more on days that milking took longer than eight hours? Holt asked.
"I myself have never been an employer, so I don't know what goes through the mind of an employer," Mikat-Stevens answered. "I guess you could look at that as kind of a bonus."
Workers parked at the dairy's entrance and were driven a quarter-mile to the time clock. The ride took three minutes and workers should have been paid for that time, Mikat-Stevens said.
Holt asked whether an hourly worker in a Seattle law firm should be paid for the time it takes to ride the elevator to the 40th floor. On a busy day, the ride could take 10 to 15 minutes, he said. "Is the law firm liable to pay that person?"
"A court could find that time is compensable," Mikat-Stevens said.
The dairy's workers said there was too much to do to take breaks, according to Mikat-Stevens said.
"The claimants explained that the workplace culture of the dairy was such that there weren't any breaks," she said.
Bishop said worker testimony varied about the frequency of breaks, but all testified they saw people taking breaks.
"Any claim that people just don't receive breaks, the nature of the work is such that no one can ever stop working, is belied by the facts," he said.