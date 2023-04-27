CRD aubrey-plaza-wood-milk

Actress Aubrey Plaza in MilkPEP's tongue-in-cheek commercial for "Wood Milk."

 MilkPEP

A tongue-in-cheek advertising campaign that touts a new product — Wood Milk — is blowing up social media, which is exactly what dairy milk companies were hoping for.

The campaign — funded through the Milk Processor Education Program — features "White Lotus" actress Aubrey Plaza as the cofounder of Wood Milk in a satirical spoof of the iconic "Got milk" advertising campaign.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you