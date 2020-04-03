The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a giant monkey wrench in the workings of the entire dairy industry, and processors in Wisconsin are urging USDA to quickly put a plan in place to bring farmers relief.
Two-thirds of U.S. dairy products go to restaurants and other foodservice outlets, and with those closed or with reduced sales, cheese processors lost a great share of their market, John Umhoefer, executive director of Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, said in a phone conference with reporters on Thursday.
With foodservice outlets closed and the spring milk flush starting, the dairy industry faces an unprecedented challenge to find a market for milk, he said.
That’s why his organization and others are urging USDA to use funding in the stimulus bill to make sizable government purchases of dairy products for food assistance programs.
After three years of depressed milk prices, 2020 was supposed to be a rebound year for dairy farmers, said Tim Trotter, executive director of the Wisconsin Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative.
But cornavirus is going to bring even more devastating outcomes for dairy farmers. The financial sustainability of their businesses is going to be jeopardized, he said.
“It’s important that dairy processors, dairy farmers and the food chain work together to overcome this challenge,” he said.
He’s confident they can, but they need the government to step in to make that happen, he said.
“Clearly we’re in a time of crisis,” Gordon Speirs, a Brillion, Wis., dairy farmer, said.
Dairy farmers have lost 25% of their income in the last few weeks and are faced with having to dump their milk, he said.
Trotter said the Dairy Business Association has already heard of milk being dumped in regions of the Midwest.
“That’s not a good sign,” he said.
He doesn’t have a count of how many processors or farms have dumped milk, but there are verified cases and it’s changing by the hour, he said.
There’s an urgent need for USDA to step in with swift actions. The industry wants as close to a normal market as possible, and USDA can help by purchasing product and getting it to those in need, he said.
Wisconsin’s dairy organizations and businesses are specifically asking USDA to purchase products intended for foodservice channels. That includes cheddar, mozzarella and other Italian style cheeses, butter and nonfat dry milk.
That would clear the market and put products people can use in a household setting in the hands of those in need, Umhoefer said.
It will take a sizable program to keep milk flowing, he said.
“It needs to be aggressive,” he said.
The Food and Drug Administration has announced that food products labeled and packaged for foodservice could be moved into retail channels without having to be repackaged or relabeled. That’s the kind of quick action that is needed, he said.
The Dairy Business Association has daily communications with USDA staff, and agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue has been responsive, Trotter said.
“We have a lot of optimism that they’re going to act swiftly,” he said.