Dairy cows

Cows exposed to heavy wildfire smoke produced less milk, researchers have found.

 Capital Press File

Cows exposed to heavy wildfire smoke produce significantly less milk, with reductions persisting for a week after the air has cleared, according to University of Idaho researchers.

Amy Skibiel, Pedram Rezamand and Ashly Anderson, all with university’s Department of Animal, Veterinary and Food Sciences, published their findings in the Journal of Dairy Science’s June 15 edition. Data for their paper was collected during the summer of 2020 — an especially bad wildfire year throughout Idaho.

