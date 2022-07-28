Cows exposed to heavy wildfire smoke produce significantly less milk, with reductions persisting for a week after the air has cleared, according to University of Idaho researchers.
Amy Skibiel, Pedram Rezamand and Ashly Anderson, all with university’s Department of Animal, Veterinary and Food Sciences, published their findings in the Journal of Dairy Science’s June 15 edition. Data for their paper was collected during the summer of 2020 — an especially bad wildfire year throughout Idaho.
“In the summer of 2020, we had seven consecutive days of wildfire smoke where the levels were much higher than (Environmental Protection Agency) standards for human health. During that time we found cows produced less milk,” Skibiel said in a press release.
Specifically, milk production dropped by 2.5 pounds per cow for every 100 micrograms per cubic meter increase in airborne particulates due to smoke.
On the smokiest days, particulate levels reached about 300 micrograms per cubic meter, resulting in a daily loss of 7.5 pounds of milk production per cow. Dairy cows experienced even steeper reductions in milk production throughout the week after the smoke had dissipated.
“I think it was a cumulative effect of exposure across multiple days and no reprieve,” Skibiel said.
Heat stress was not a factor in the milk reduction, as 2020 was a cool summer and the temperature-humidity index during the smoky period wasn't high enough to affect production.
The researchers analyzed immune cells in cows’ blood and concluded the smoke caused immune cells associated with infection and allergic reactions to increase. They also found higher carbon dioxide levels in the blood of smoke-exposed cows.
“I have a hypothesis that it could potentially be reduced lung function and impairing gas exchange. Carbon dioxide is also a component of smoke, so they’re breathing in more of it,” Skibiel said.
The researchers also found cows’ respiration rates rose amid smoke exposure, further increasing the volume of carbon dioxide they breathed in. In the milk of smoke-exposed cows, they confirmed a very slight reduction in protein content.
They studied a group of dairy cows at the university’s Dairy Center in Moscow that calved in July, collecting weekly blood and milk samples, tracking weight and recording body condition scores.
During the summer of 2021, which was also a bad wildfire season, they focused their smoke-inhalation research on calves. White blood cell numbers of heavy smoke-exposed calves went down across the board — possibly due to immune cells migrating to the lungs, or because calves don’t have fully developed immune systems.
This summer, the researchers plan to evaluate the physiological reasons behind the immune cell population changes in smoke-exposed cows and calves. They’ll also closely evaluate what’s occurring in the animals’ lungs. They plan to create particulate matter in a controlled way this season to monitor how rising levels impact animal health.
Researchers from Oregon State University, Washington State University and University of California-Davis recently joined the project, conducting their own trials.
The researchers advise dairy producers to limit the exertion of their cows when the air is smoky, keeping doors on barns closed and using air filters.
