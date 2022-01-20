One of the biggest challenges in running a sheep dairy is that the industry is highly seasonal, with annual rhythms of breeding, lambing and lactation. Fresh milk production normally hits its peak after lambing and slows down through the fall and winter.
The industry is fine-tuning management techniques for out-of-season breeding and developing genetic lines that produce more milk in the off season. But it may be years before these innovations help producers overcome seasonal slumps, experts say.
In the meantime, processors who need a stable supply of milk year-round for making yogurt and cheese are turning to another solution: freezing sheep milk for later processing. The process is not as simple as it sounds.
"There's no doubt fresh milk is easier to use, but there's just not enough fresh milk year-round in the quantities we need," said Liam Callahan, co-founder, cheesemaker and CEO of Bellwether Farms in Sonoma, Calif., a major processor.
In a panel discussion during the Dairy Sheep Association of North America's symposium, farmers and processors with freezing experience shared advice on best practices.
Tom Clark, co-founder of Old Chatham Sheep Company in New York, one of the nation's largest and oldest processors, said it's crucial to freeze sheep milk at a low temperature; he recommends minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or at minimum, minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit.
"The milk can be compromised if it gets too warm," said Clark.
Clark said he has used a device to monitor temperature. He has also used Rennet tests, performed on thawing milk, as recommended by the University of Wisconsin.
Some farmers, he said, use poly bags for storing and freezing milk. Others fill plastic buckets.
Clark said he learned through years of experience that it's important to use a blend of frozen and fresh milk, rather than only frozen milk, to create products. For cheese, he recommends a minimum of 35% fresh milk, and for yogurt, he suggests a 50-50 blend of fresh and frozen milk.
Terry Felda, owner of Tin Willows Sheep Dairy and Ranch in Eastern Oregon, a 450-acre farm milking about 65 Assaf-cross ewes, said she has learned the importance of sanitizing buckets with a bleach-water solution before filling and freezing them.
Felda said she also tries not to overload any of her four freezers with too much product.
Cheesemaker Brad Gregory, of Black Sheep Creamery in Chehalis, Wash., stores milk in a large, walk-in freezer to have a reliable milk supply year-round.
When making cheese, Gregory said he sees about 5% to 10% less yield using frozen milk versus fresh. He uses both frozen and fresh milk for hard cheeses but avoids using frozen milk to make soft, fresh cheeses for textural reasons.
Woody Babcock, who runs Woodrow Farms with his wife Cora Wahl in Langlois, Ore., said he, like Clark of Old Chatham, has found that minus 20 degrees seems to be the sweet spot for freezing.
To simplify the process of filling containers with milk and freezing them, Babcock said his farm is exploring either buying an autofill machine or working with a co-packer.
Callahan, of Bellwether Farms, advises farmers to freeze milk as rapidly as possible — preferably within 12 hours of milking — but be "delicate," and gradual, in the thawing process.
"You have to be really careful," he said.