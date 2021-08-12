TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Magic Valley of south-central Idaho is taking its agricultural production and food processing prowess to a new level with an $8 million national food innovation center.
The goal of the center is to help entrepreneurs, dairymen, farmers and small- to mid-size businesses develop, test and get new products to the marketplace, said Jeff McCurdy, CEO and president of the Region IV Development Association.
The region has been labeled “America’s Most Diverse Food Basket” and was designated as an “All Things Food” manufacturing community by the Department of Commerce in 2015.
“The Magic Valley is known for its diverse agriculture and food processing,” said McCurdy.
The region produces so much, both in agricultural commodities and food, but it is missing opportunities food innovation, he said.
Region IV Development Association partnered with other like-minded entities to fund a feasibility study to find out if the region could support such a facility and, if it could, how to make it sustainable long term, he said.
The study determined that the Magic Valley doesn’t have a large enough population to support a food innovation center. But it also found the region could use the center as an economic development tool to serve the region and compete on a national level by attracting entrepreneurs and start-ups from across the country, he said.
To make it sustainable, the center will rent out space for testing, a business incubator and offices, he said.
The proposed facility will host such amenities as a dairy processing center, a commercial kitchen, cold and dry storage, a "makerspace," anchor tenant offices, conference and event space and dedicated incubation and co-working spaces.
The feasibility study looked at other food innovation centers and found they all have some kind of niche, he said.
“In our particular case, we want to be all things to all food” — but that isn’t feasible, he said.
Given the amount of milk production and dairy processing in the region, the center will focus on dairy. The region has already been successful in attracting food processors in the dairy business, he said.
“What we’d like to see is to continue that growth,” he said.
The study considered three locations for the new center — downtown Twin Falls, the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls and the proposed Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment Outreach and Education Center in Jerome.
Downtown Twin Falls rose above the other locations, but a specific site has not yet been determined, he said.
The feasibility study found downtown Twin Falls could support a vibrant innovation facility, with events and training to attract entrepreneurs.
The $8 million project still has a funding gap of about $2.5 million, but the steering committee thinks funding from the Economic Development Administration could fill that gap, he said.
The project received about $65,000 in funding for the feasibility study from USDA, Chobani, Dairy West and regional economic development organizations.
The focus now is on programming to strengthen existing services in the region and fill the gap in services not currently being provided. An actual facility is probably two to three years out, but organizers want to be able to provide services to entrepreneurs in the meantime, he said.