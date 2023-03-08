Gruyere cheese on wood background

Gruyere cheese was the subject of a court battle over geographic indication.

The Consortium for Common Food Names, U.S. Dairy Export Council, National Milk Producers Federation and a coalition of other dairy stakeholders are celebrating a legal victory in the effort to thwart the European Union’s attempts to monopolize common food names.

The groups contend the EU is aggressively pursuing geographic indication — referred to as GI — for common food names such as parmesan and bologna within its borders and abroad.

