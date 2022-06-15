Western Washington's wet and cold spring has delayed planting and slowed crops, according to farmers, who came into the season already facing rising fuel, fertilizer, labor and chemical costs.
"Every front that a farmer is fighting is against him," said Andrew Albert, owner of Andrew's Hay LLC in Arlington.
"It's been tough on the crew. When it's nice out, you try to do a whole week's worth of work in two days, which is not possible," he said.
Washington's third coldest April in 128 years of record-keeping was followed by the eighth coldest May ever, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Put together, it was third-coldest and fourth-wettest April-May combination in state history. The National Weather Service predicts the state will be cooler and wetter than normal throughout June.
"The weather has been absolutely horrible," said Gary Lund, a farmer in Stanwood in northwest Washington. "Nobody can remember it being this bad, this late."
Skagit County dairy farmer Jason Vander Kooy said corn that should be waist-high is 4 inches tall. Not all fields are planted because they are too wet. Water fills tracks made by tractor tires, he said.
Plus, alfalfa has been slow to grow in the cold. Vander Kooy said he doesn't expect to get the usual five cuttings.
"It could be kind of a tough year for feed," he said. "You spend $5.50 a gallon for fuel and $1,000 on fertilizer and hope for a bumper crop. It's not looking like a bumper crop."
Washington stands alone in the West as nearly drought-free. Only 17% of the state remains in "moderate drought," according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Nearly three-quarters of Oregon and Idaho are in drought.
When April begin, the eastern half of Washington was in a drought. A quarter of the state was in a "severe drought."
Parts of Washington still have rain deficits built over months. The wet spring gradually overcame the long dry period, Washington State Assistant Climatologist Karin Bumbaco said.
"My opinion is you should weigh the short-term more," she said.
In late May, the state retained a drought designation for five watersheds in Eastern Washington. At least two, maybe all five, will soon no longer qualify for drought status.
"What we did in May no longer matches the reality of conditions," Department of Ecology drought response coordinator Jeff Marti said.
From a water supply outlook, "things keep getting better and better," he said.
The USDA's weekly report on crops in Western Washington on Monday highlighted the drawbacks to the cool and wet weather:
Too wet to do much fieldwork, ponds in potato and vegetable seed fields, farmers planting between thunderstorms. Tomatoes, peppers and cucurbits planted outside "suffered severely."
"Everything would like a little bit more warmth," Snohomish County vegetable farmer Tristan Klesick said. "It still feels like it's April."
Last spring was notably dry. At least this year, soil moisture in August will be better, he said. "It's better to have last year's problem," he said.
Albert said he's waiting for four or five dry days to plant 100 acres of corn. He could try to overcome the late start by applying more fertilizer, but he said he won't gamble.
"It's not worth risking the fertilizer," he said.
Cool weather crops are faring OK, but the "weed pressure is outrageous," Albert said.
The weeds compound the problem of high chemical and fuel costs, he said.
"It's like the perfect storm this year."