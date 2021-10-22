ELMA, Wash. — Washington dairy farmers are “shellshocked,” says Jay Gordon, policy director of the Washington State Dairy Federation.
In the past 12 months this has happened to Washington dairies:
Five judges decreed dairies will pay overtime.
Three judges said dairies weren’t regulated enough by the Washington Department of Ecology.
Three judges said dairies that were allegedly misled by the Environmental Protection Agency waited too long to sue. The case was dismissed while in the starting blocks.
Plus, dairies and other farm groups lost the legislative battle over a low-carbon fuel standard and cap-and-trade. The two climate laws will raise the cost of fossil fuels and transfer more money from businesses to government.
“We’ve had a rough year,” Gordon said.
“I think we’re going to have to get louder. If you want agriculture here, if you want farmers to invest, if you want want the next generation to make farming their career, you can’t keep having costs added with no new revenue.”
Gordon, 60, farms the 480 acres his great-great-great grandfather came from Kentucky in 1872 to farm. Not by coincidence, the dairy federation’s office is 3 miles away in Elma, a town 30 miles west of Olympia.
For decades, the farm was a dairy. Gordon’s grandfather closed the dairy in 1970s. Jay Gordon, armed with degree in dairy science from Oregon State University, suggested restarting the dairy in the 1980s.
“My grandfather cussed me up one side and down the other, viciously,” Gordon recalled.
By the late 1980s, Gordon was in charge and reopened the dairy and ran it for 30 years before getting out, too.
He grows feed corn and sweet corn, and alfalfa. He cultivates produce for a roadside stand and pumpkins for U-pick. He belongs to a new co-operative experimenting with growing malting barley. He tried hemp; the plants grew, but the market shriveled.
As policy director of the dairy federation, he’s a lobbyist. He got into lobbying by accident, he said.
As a young farmer, he got involved in conservation districts at the state level. When something came up in the Legislature, he was closer than the other farmers, so he put on a tie and drove 30 minutes to testify at the Capitol.
He became the dairy federation’s director in 2000 and has been representing dairies ever since. A few years ago, he swapped positions with Dan Wood. Wood became executive director, and Gordon became policy director.
Like farming, lobbying has rhythms and seasons, he said.
“It’s a lot like farming. You plow the ground. You get it fertilized. You plant seeds. You tend it. And hopefully you get a harvest,” he said.
The dairy federation was founded in 1892. Gordon said the earliest mission statement he can find for it was, “Keep an eye on the Legislature.” The mission remains the same, though government agencies and courts bear watching, too.
Especially courts, lately.
It’s been almost a year since the Washington Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that dairies must pay overtime. The ruling effectively applied to all of agriculture.
Other states, including California, have removed agriculture’s exemption from paying overtime wages. No other state, however, abruptly changed the law by a one-judge majority.
With the decision came an indictment of agriculture from Justice Steven Gonzalez, now chief justice of the Washington Supreme Court. Gonzalez wrote that farmworkers were “impoverished,” “socially excluded” and “subjugated to second-class worker status.”
He blamed racism for agriculture’s historic exemption from overtime laws, likened adult farmworkers to vulnerable children and opined the decision should be retroactive, exposing farms to back-pay lawsuits.
Gonzalez’s opinion was an add-on to the court’s majority opinion.
“The word ‘arrogant’ is an understatement,” Gordon said.
After the ruling, farm lobbyists persuaded lawmakers to bar the back-pay claims and to phase in overtime for the rest of agriculture.
Lawmakers declined to follow some other states and suspend overtime pay for limited times during peak harvest seasons. The issue likely will be revisited in future sessions. “To remain competitive, I hope the Legislature will see we need a seasonality provision,” Gordon said.
Farm groups in the past session also fought a losing battle against low-carbon fuel mandates and cap-and-trade.
It’s time to move on from that debate, Gordon said. “The voting is over.”
The question now is: Can farmers profit from climate policies?
Gordon said he hopes so. The carbon-reduction laws create a demand for renewable energy and carbon sequestration, which are both are commodities, like milk. And dairies can provide both if they pay off, Gordon said.
“I’d like it be a profitable stream,” he said. “We’ve got to deal with how to get back to being competitive, and it’s going to be a struggle.”