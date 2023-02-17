KIMBERLY, Idaho — Dairy producers deal with numerous issues each day as they keep cows healthy and producing and run an efficient operation.
They are also subject to complex environmental regulations when it comes to manure management.
Those regulations — which require routine soil testing, monitoring, recordkeeping and inspections — can be daunting.
That’s where Neibling Environmental Consulting can help. Founded by Marsha Neibling in 1998, the company provides environmental compliance services, including farm-specific nutrient management plans required by the state of Idaho.
'A great idea'
Neibling started the business when the state was first working with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to develop rules focused on nutrient management planning. Her husband, Howard — an agricultural engineer with the University of Idaho — was involved in developing the new rules.
“He said, ‘I have a great idea for you,’” she said.
That launched the business of developing nutrient management plans for dairies, organizing everything they need to stay in compliance and providing guidance for manure management and application on crops.
Phosphorous is the main concern, and overapplication can cause it to leach into groundwater. Monitoring soil test results allows Neibling to keep tabs on phosphorous levels and provide guidance for producers if they’re getting off track. She graphs annual test results from each field on a dairy farm.
“The whole goal is to keep P from going high and bring it back down if it does,” she said.
Annual soil samples can provide early warning of a problem or show how the field is trending, said Howard, who joined his wife in the business when he retired about a year ago.
Marsha provides producers with budgets of how much phosphorous a crop will take up and how much is already in the soil in a particular field. She also tests for nitrogen, although it’s not required by the state.
The soil testing helps producers avoid problems. Over the years with some clients, the tests were showing salt levels getting high, which decreases yields, Howard said.
“She helps them stay up on all those things so they catch it early,” he said.
Keeping order
Marsha compiles all the information — including the dairy’s nutrient management plan, field maps, dairy facility maps, activity logs, manure applications and the latest review sheets from Idaho State Department of Agriculture — into a comprehensive compliance plan.
“Basically, I do all this stuff. It kind of helps everything stay in order,” she said.
The state comes out once a year to inspect the operation and determine if it's following its nutrient management plan, and she has everything ready for the inspectors.
“Marsha tries to be that interface between the dairymen and the department of ag,” Howard said.
Most of her clients want her at the facility for the inspection, and it can be very helpful when the inspectors have technical questions, he said.
For most of her clients, she updates those compliance plans every year. Others call when they need an update.
“The goal is to make it less of a hassle … it just takes that hassle off of producers,” she said.
The compliance plan provides a checklist so producers can go on to doing what they do best, Howard said.
It provides a framework, and producers implement it, Marsha said.
“That makes it a lot easier for everybody,” she said.
“Mostly, the people I work with are really progressive and want to stay in compliance, she said.
That validates the nutrient management plan; otherwise it’s just a plan, Howard said.
She works with people who want to fix things. That’s a big change from when the rules first came into play and producers didn’t want someone else telling them what they can put on their fields, she said.
Added dimensions
Now that Howard is retired, he can add to the company’s services with engineering consulting, evaluating lagoons or piping and designing systems that are acceptable to the regulating agencies.
“We have a unique niche, and it works well for us. It’s something we both enjoy, so it’s been good,” Marsha said.
“We both enjoy the problem-solving aspect of it,” Howard said.
The company’s services have helped producers protect water quality and boost yields, which the Neiblings say is doubly rewarding.
