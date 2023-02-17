Marsha and Howard Neibling

Marsha and Howard Neibling review a client's compliance plan at their home in Kimberly, Idaho, on Feb. 15.

 Carol Ryan Dumas/Capital Press

KIMBERLY, Idaho — Dairy producers deal with numerous issues each day as they keep cows healthy and producing and run an efficient operation.

They are also subject to complex environmental regulations when it comes to manure management.

