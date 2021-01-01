For the past 20 years, Deanne Meyer has led workshops helping farmers determine the optimal herd size for manure and nitrogen management on California’s 1,300 dairy farms.
The livestock waste management specialist who is with the Department of Animal Science at the University of California-Davis focuses on environmental stewardship in line with the state’s greenhouse gas reduction target.
“Every project I work on these days is about reducing methane and emissions,” Meyer said. “Our dairy farmers have incredible water regulatory requirements. I work with dairy quality assurance programs.”
Methane production and manure management are closely linked to how cows are housed, she said.
A majority of the milk cows in the state are housed in freestall barns, so they can lounge in the shade and have fans blowing on them and sprinklers cooling them on hot days.
About a third of the state’s dairies house their cows in corrals.
The freestall system tends to generate more methane because manure is collected as a slurry or in liquid form off concrete surfaces, compared to the solid form in outdoor areas with earthen surfaces.
“If it’s dry it’s not making methane, if it’s wet it is making methane,” Meyer said. “So the freestall system is a wonderful system for the cows, but generates more methane than a non-freestall.”
Methane is one of the greenhouse gases linked to climate change.
She studied the situation in a group of dairy farms and reported on ways to reduce greenhouse gases by reducing liquid manure or capturing biogas.
Her analysis on manure management, dairy cattle housing and herd size will be used by the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the California Air Resources Board to inform policy decisions in the future.
The state has set a target of a 40% reduction of manure-based methane from dairy operations by 2030.
Meyers has found that herd sizes and distribution vary from region to region, just as manure management does, so there’s no one-size-fits-all solution.
She is now looking into custom solutions for dairies in different parts of the state, since farmers in the low desert region of the Imperial Valley may not be able to use the same strategies that suit someone farther north.
Meyer also assesses feed options such as sorghum, which some farmers switched to because it requires less water than corn to grow and water rates keep rising in the state.
“Sorghum looks good on paper but in reality it’s not as good as corn because the energy content isn’t as effective as corn,” Meyer said.
“These farmers grew sorghum for a small percentage of the milk cows. I looked at whether they should use more acreage for nitrogen management from a water quality perspective or the same amount. If they switch, they need more acres on which to apply manure to protect the groundwater.”