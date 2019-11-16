FRESNO, Calif. — Dairy farmer Lucy Areias has some good news about women in agriculture: their ranks are growing.
“I think technology today allows women to be more involved in the day-to-day operations of their dairy farms,” she said. “Women are getting out there and seeing and learning about their business. They will go out and help move cattle or drive a tractor."
Women now attend more meetings and there are more agriculture organizations for women, Areias said. "You see more women than men sitting on these various boards.”
She sits on two boards: the California Milk Advisory Board and the Fresno County Farm Bureau board.
Areias was born in the Azores, an archipelago of islands 900 miles west of Portugal in the North Atlantic Ocean.
Her family immigrated to California when she was 2 years old. She grew up on the Central Valley dairies where her father, Antonio Areias, worked.
In 1981, her father started a dairy in partnership with an uncle and later began his own family dairy in the Hanford area. In 1995, the family moved their operation to Fresno.
In 2003, they built a new facility at their Fresno location. Lucy Areias became a partner in the dairy with her sister and brother-in-law and founded A&M Farms.
A&M Farms currently milk approximately 1,600 Holstein cows, and farms corn and wheat forage on just over 500 acres. The farm sells the milk to California Dairies Inc. with locations in Fresno, Tipton, Turlock and Visalia.
Areias says farming — climbing into a tractor and working the ground — must be in her genes. She never thought of choosing another career.
“I have always worked outside the dairy until I became a partner in our business,” she said. “I lived at home and always helped out when needed or on the weekends. I always loved being on the dairy. Upon building the new facility, I realized how exciting it was for me and my family that I then decided to become a partner. I love working alongside my family every day.”
Ryan Jacobson, executive director of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, recognized Areias’ work and contributions to ag in the county.
“Lucy Areias has been involved in agriculture for her entire life,” he said. “She recently joined the board, representing the dairy industry. Her interest in becoming involved in the organization began after completing the Future Advocates for Agriculture Concerned about Tomorrow (FAACT) class. Upon completion, she wanted to learn more about how to become actively involved in the organization. Lucy has a strong desire to learn and be engaged in the agricultural industry, and to give back to the ag community.”
Areias continues to share her love of the land and applying stewardship to the goal of protecting it.
"I joined the Fresno County Farm Bureau Board because I want to be involved," Areias said. "I don't want to sit on the sidelines; I want to learn the information firsthand. The Farm Bureau encompasses all agriculture and all regulations that affect all of us in the long run. It is a great organization to be a part of because agriculture is a tough industry."