WATERFORD, Calif. — Dairy farmer Maureen Lemos says a surprise Christmas present from her husband changed her life.
That’s when he presented her with “Clarice,” a red-and-white Holstein calf.
“My sweet red Holstein calf stayed with us for 6 months in the backyard,” she said. “I took her to the dairy when she grew and needed different rations. She was the only red Holstein at the dairy, and quickly became everyone’s favorite.”
Bad news came in 2021 when Clarice developed a deadly infection and a veterinarian suggested flushing her eggs to try to preserve them. Maureen received seven embryos. One of the embryo transfer calves — Reese — is at the dairy now.
“We will be transferring the last four embryos in this month,” she said. “I ended up writing and publishing a children’s book about my special bond with Clarice, just a few months after losing her.”
She has sold 4,000 books and 2,500 plush toys on her website, at farmers markets and in stores all over the United States.
The Lemos family farm has 100 acres in Stanislaus County with five employees. All the milk is sold to Hilmar Cheese Co.
All of the cows are Holstein.
Maureen can trace her family’s roots to Cork, Ireland, in 1905.
“My husband is a third-generation dairy farmer in his family, and our fourth generation son, Nevin, started his own 400-cow Jersey dairy in 2017 at the age of 20,” she said. “At that time, he was the youngest dairy farmer in California.”
Maureen is passionate about helping dairy organizations. She gives her time to the California Milk Advisory Board Farmer Social Team, California Milk Advisory Board, California Milk Advisory Board Executive Board, Dairy Herd Improvement Association Board, Dairy Council of California Board and is the Dairy Princess Program photography instructor.
“I do school visits, where I sometimes take a calf, and talk to children about our dairy, and where their dairy products come from,” she said.
Even the pandemic didn’t slow her down.
“During the COVID shutdown, I held live virtual tours at our dairy twice a week to help teachers be able to have their students attend ‘field trips’ as part of their curriculum.”
She takes advantage of any opportunities to advocate for the dairy industry — hosting tours at the dairy, holding community milk drives, writing nutritional literature and attending book-signing events.
Jennifer Giambroni with the California Milk Advisory Board recognizes the Lemos family’s accomplishments.
“Outside of working hard on their individual dairy farmers, Maureen, Darin and Nevin actively advocate on behalf of the dairy industry on social media and at events and appearances, hosting virtual and in-person farm tours, participating in programs like the Dairy Princess and the Farmer Social Team — the list is endless.”
