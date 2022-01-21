ORLAND, Calif. — Last year was a tough one for northern California dairy farmer Martin Poldervaart, who only received 6% of his water allocation due to the ongoing drought.
Fortunately, he was able to overcome the challenges with the innovative technology and management he’s adopted over the past several years.
“This year was just a challenge for water,” he said.
He usually plants every available acre to winter forage, corn, sorghum/sudan and alfalfa. But he found out in April water from the irrigation district was going to be sparse. He planted his usual winter forage acres but followed with just 200 acres each of alfalfa and corn.
He used the district water to keep the alfalfa alive and water from his two wells to keep the corn going.
“It’s been a challenging year, to say the least,” he said.
In addition to the water shortage, milk prices weren’t up to par, and feed costs were high. But like most dairy producers, he figured out ways to tighten the belt and borrowed a little money.
“We were fortunate to grow a good crop the year before. But this will be a year we use up all of our inventory before the new crops come in,” he said.
All the crops he grows are for the cows, mostly silage and alfalfa for dry hay. But he still has to buy feed commodities — and those took a pretty good jump in price at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021, he said.
“Farming is there to support the dairy. In some years, the dairy supports the farming,” he said.
But both took a hit last year. Fortunately, he had already put practices in place to help him weather the situation.
Tillage practices
“For our area, we were really the first ones to incorporate strip till and no-till. It had its challenges, but it’s worked pretty well,” he said.
That saves on tillage costs and pre-work before planting, with savings on fuel, equipment, maintenance and time. He knocked down the number of passes in his corn fields from six to two. The turn-around between crops is quicker, it saves time and money and he doesn’t need as much irrigation water.
“It definitely makes a big difference. With the cost savings, it helped out a lot,” he said.
He had to work to get the same yields as conventional crops, and now they’re pretty close, he said.
He’s also experimented with corn varieties, with the help of DeKalb, to find more drought-tolerant varieties. Adoption of new genetics also applies on the dairy side and helped him get a higher price for his milk and calves.
Genetics improve
“With the dairy, we’ve worked 10-plus years very heavily on genomics,” he said.
All his animals are genetically tested, and he uses sexed semen on the better half of the herd.
“That makes a big difference in how quick the herd improves. That translates into quite a bit more milk, and higher-quality milk,” he said.
In 2010, his annual milk production was 23,000 pounds per cow on a rolling herd average. Today it’s 28,000 pounds, and he’s increased the butterfat and protein in the milk. Higher fat and protein content translates to a larger milk check, he said.
He uses beef semen on the lower half of the herd to get a better price when he sells those calves for the beef market.
Tracking inventories
On the feed side, he uses cloud-based software to track inventories on a daily basis. The software deducts from his inventory the amount of alfalfa, silage and commodities he’s feeding each group of cows.
“Through the tracking program, we are able to keep track of all of our feed inventory and costs to make sure we are being efficient and using the ingredients to their fullest potential. There is no longer any guessing or estimating involved,” he said.
He’s also used drones to calculate his silage inventory.
In 2015, he installed 805 solar panels to help offset high energy costs. They provide electricity for the milk barn and some pumps and wells and will have paid for themselves by 2024.
All of the practices he has incorporated helped him deal with the challenges in 2021, but he’s not done yet. He’s putting in a linear irrigation system to maximize the acreage and dairy wastewater and get more uniform application. He hopes to install robotics for the dairy in the next few years.
“You have to do anything you can to stay up on anything that’s new,” he said.
He’ll keep utilizing conventional practices that work but will continue to look for practices and technology that improve efficiency, he said.