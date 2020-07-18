Herd management is a delicate balance between doing what is best and what makes economic sense, and that’s where Fernanda Ferreira makes a difference for the dairy farmers she works with in California.
A herd health and management economics specialist with the Department of Population Health and Reproduction at the University of California-Davis, Ferreira works across the state with farmers who need help making well-informed decisions on issues such as whether it’s feasible to invest in a robotic milking system or how to protect cows from mastitis when they’re not milked.
She also works closely with veterinarians and dairy advisers, to keep them updated on the latest research on dairy management economics.
For the robotic milking system, “our project is looking into the economics of these robots — do they provide savings in labor, improve animal welfare, what changes in management will be needed, and how this can be done in the context of California dairies,” Ferreira said.
Funded by the California Dairy Research Foundation, the project will help large dairies decide whether it’s feasible to invest in a system where each unit can milk 60 to 70 cows, which entails a significant investment. It’s a voluntary system where cows choose when they want to be milked and can visit the robot from two to six times a day. They can be trained to get milked after they receive a highly palatable feed.
When a cow is about 30 to 40 days from calving, farmers typically stop milking them to give them a rest, to ensure yield is high in their next season once they give birth. This dry period can lead to mastitis, which can be warded off with antibiotics, but that boosts the costs of herd management. Ferreira helps them weigh the decisions.
“Especially during this time when profits are tight, I come in to help them figure out the risks of changing how they manage herds, and the economic benefits of different options,” she said. “Farmers get a lot of information very focused on production, to improve milk yield or select heifers, but they need it customized for their unique situation since these strategies can not be applied broadly.”
She uses precision devices such as collar and ear tags, to monitor cows’ activities and rumination. This helps identify just the cows that need to have dry periods, and to help discern if a cow has mastitis, signs of which are often not visible.
Most of her work is centered around San Joaquin Valley in Central California, which is home to many of the state's dairy farms.