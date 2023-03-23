ALBANY, Ore. — As a sixth-generation dairy farmer, Clancey Krahn knows how vital it is to advocate for her industry.
Farmers and ranchers currently make up about 1% of the U.S. population, according to the USDA. Krahn, 18, said it is imperative that consumers understand where their food comes from and how it is produced.
"There are so many myths in the market today," said Krahn, a senior at Scio High School in Oregon's Willamette Valley. "It is really important that consumers are educated properly."
Achievements
On March 7, Krahn was selected as the 2023-24 Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador. For the next year, she will travel to schools, county fairs, summer camps and other community events across the state promoting dairy farms and products.
Krahn is following in the footsteps of her mother, Amy, who was crowned dairy princess ambassador in 1996, and her older sister, Gracie, who served in 2021-22.
"It's pretty neat," Krahn said of continuing her family's legacy in the program. "I feel like I will be better able to serve because of that background."
The accolades don't stop there. She was also honored as the 2023 Star Farmer during the Oregon FFA State Convention March 16-19 in Redmond.
Of roughly 15,000 FFA members statewide, only one is selected each year as the Star Farmer.
Family farm
Krahn's passion for farming runs deep in her family.
Her parents, Ben and Amy, both grew up on dairies and wanted to impart those same values on their daughters. They bought 5 acres in 2010 along the Willamette River near Albany, Ore., giving Gracie and Clancey a place where they could raise their 4-H and FFA show animals.
Clancey remembers being 9 or 10 years old when Ben taught her to drive a tractor.
"At the end of the day, I was pretty proficient at it," she said.
Over the years, as Gracie and Clancey grew their dairy herd, the Krahns began bottling and selling milk to generate additional income to support the operation.
Thus, Royal Riverside Farm was born. The family now milks about 25 cows twice daily, and has expanded into 50 stores around Oregon.
Milk is also sold at Royal Riverside's farm stand, called "The Classy Cow," with seasonal flavors including strawberry, orange creamsicle and root beer float.
With Gracie off to college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Clancey is busier than ever helping in the barn and milking parlor, while also managing her own school load.
"Once both of them are gone, I don't know what Ben and I will do," said Amy Krahn. "Obviously, we'll keep the wheels turning."
After graduating from high school in June, Clancey said she will eventually transfer to Oklahoma State University, where she plans to double-major in agricultural communications and animal science, with a minor in agribusiness.
Princess ambassador
But first, her role as Dairy Princess Ambassador requires a full year's commitment, keeping her in Oregon for the time being.
The Dairy Princess Ambassador Program was established by the nonprofit Oregon Dairy Women in 1959 to promote the state's dairy industry. Oregon has 228 dairy farms and 31 processors that contribute more than $1 billion to the state's economy annually, according to the Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council.
Clancey said her goal is to be a face for the industry, allowing people to see how farmers like herself value their cows and the environment.
"Farmers and ranchers alike genuinely care about their animals, and want to be as sustainable as humanly possible," she said.
Another key message is touting the quality of Oregon dairy products, Clancey added.
"Because of our high standards that have been put in place for generations, we are a leader in milk quality across the nation," she said.
Amy Krahn said seeing both her daughters have the opportunity to serve as dairy princess ambassadors is an amazing feeling.
"It's truly a demonstration of our commitment to the industry," she said. "It feels so good to have that legacy, because our lives literally revolve around the dairy industry."
Star farmer
For her years of work on the family farm, Clancey Krahn was named Oregon FFA's Star Farmer for 2023.
"It feels pretty cool," she said. "It's an amazing honor to have this award. It's so incredible that I was chosen."
Krahn first joined FFA as a seventh-grader, raising pigs, goats and cows. She and Gracie have won numerous awards at livestock shows across the country, and this November Clancey will compete for the third time at the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, in dairy entrepreneurship.
She attributes her success to her family's mentorship, and for being taught the importance of listening.
It is that spirit that Krahn said she will carry with her as Dairy Princess Ambassador, and pursuing a career in agricultural communications.
"I'm so excited to be in this position to give back to the industry, and be the best advocate I can be," she said. "Dairy farmers across my state chose me to be in this role, and I cannot wait to represent them."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.