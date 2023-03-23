ALBANY, Ore. — As a sixth-generation dairy farmer, Clancey Krahn knows how vital it is to advocate for her industry.

Farmers and ranchers currently make up about 1% of the U.S. population, according to the USDA. Krahn, 18, said it is imperative that consumers understand where their food comes from and how it is produced. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you